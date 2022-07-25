New Zealand urges extra travel precautions to prevent foot and mouth outbreak

WELLINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand on Monday urged
travellers returning from Indonesia to take extra precautions
and in some cases to stay away from farms for at least a week to
prevent a local foot and mouth outbreak that could devastate the
crucial livestock industry.
"New Zealand has never had an outbreak, and we want to do
all we can to keep it that way," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
said at her weekly news conference.
Indonesia, including popular tourist destination Bali, have
recently had an outbreak of foot and mouth disease, raising the
risk that the virus could reach New Zealand.
Foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious animal disease
that affects cattle, sheep, goats, deer, llamas and pigs but
does not pose a threat to humans.
Central bank modelling projects that a widespread foot and
mouth outbreak in New Zealand would have an estimated direct
economic impact of around NZ$10 billion ($6.23 billion) after
two years.
Australia has also stepped up its precautions against the
disease.
Ardern said Biosecurity New Zealand, the country's agency to
keep pests and diseases out of the country, is stopping any
traveller from bringing personal consignments of meat products
from Indonesia and requiring them to use footmats to wash their
shoes at airports when they return.
"To all New Zealanders and travellers please be responsible.
Please be honest and thorough in your biosecurity declarations
as you return from overseas travel," she said.
She stressed that any travellers who had interacted with
animals in a country known to have foot and mouth must stay away
from farms for a week.
Ardern said ports were also taking extra precautions to make
sure that nothing, including shipping containers, coming into
the country from Indonesia might be contaminated.
($1 = 1.6041 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Edmund Klamann)