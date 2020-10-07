Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New and Expanded Online Master's Degree Programs for Mental Health, Behavioral Health and Psychology Professionals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 09:43am EDT

Newton, Massachusetts, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massachusetts-based William James College, a leader in psychology education, and the education of mental health, behavioral health, and leadership psychology professionals, has announced new and expanded online degree programs. William James College’s distance learning programs meet the same high academic standards as the College’s traditional graduate programs but offer a higher degree of location flexibility for students.

“The need for trained mental health and behavioral health professionals has never been greater,” said Dr. Stacey Lambert, vice president for academic affairs at William James College. “Expanding our online offerings allows us to increase our reach and offer training to students looking to build their skills, advance their career, or answer a calling to serve their communities and make a difference in the lives of people who need their help.”

Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership

The online Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership at William James College teaches students the essential strategic and psychological factors at play in contemporary business settings. Blending business and psychology, the program focuses on leadership theory and application including: the underlying psychology of leadership and followership, team and group dynamics, and international leadership. The degree includes selection and leadership assessment evidence-based practices, international leadership, financial acumen for leaders, business strategy, organization design, and leading change. This program is available completely online or via a blended format with monthly weekends-in-residence.

Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling (on-campus and online)

Clinical Mental Health Counselors provide invaluable assessment, psychotherapy and consultation services to individuals, groups, families, and systems. The field has a promising career outlook, and graduates of William James College counseling programs have an excellent track record of achievement. Graduates of the Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling online program fulfill all the educational and pre-master's field experience requirements to qualify for licensure as a mental health counselor (LMHC) in Massachusetts and in New England. For information about other eligibility in other states, please contact the College. This program is available only for individuals living in the U.S. and territories.

Master of Arts in Applied Behavior Analysis (on-campus and online)

Many Applied Behavior Analysts find rewarding professional opportunities educating and treating people with autism and other developmental disabilities, but, rooted in the science of behavior, Applied Behavior Analysis can have useful applications in a diverse range of fields including Education, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Mental Health, Sports Psychology, Behavioral Medicine or Behavioral Pharmacology, and Community Research and Applications. The 34-credit online Master of Arts in Applied Behavior Analysis can be completed part-time in as few as 6 consecutive semesters.

Master of Arts in Psychology
Offered entirely online, this program is designed for students who want to develop a foundation in psychology. Graduates of the program will have learned to apply new knowledge of psychological research and theory to real-world situations. This program does not lead to clinical licensure. Read more about the online Master of Arts degree in Psychology.

Applications are now being accepted for Spring 2021 and Fall 2021.

About William James College

Founded in 1974, William James College is an independent, non-profit institution and a leader in educating the next generation of mental health professionals to support the growing and diverse needs of the mental health workforce. Integrating field work with academics, the College prepares students for careers as organizational leaders and behavioral health professionals who are committed to helping the underserved, multicultural populations, children and families, and veterans. William James College alumni can be found making an impact in a variety of settings, including schools, the courts, clinical care facilities, hospitals, the community and the workplace.

Anne Wilson
William James College
6175649429
anne_wilson@williamjames.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:59aFENIXORO MANAGEMENT TO HOST LIVE WEBINAR THURSDAY OCTOBER 8TH, 12 : 00pm EDT
AQ
09:59aFENIXORO MANAGEMENT TO HOST LIVE WEBINAR THURSDAY OCTOBER 8TH, 12 : 00pm EDT
GL
09:59aSENTINELONE : Achieves FedRAMP Certification Extending Federal Government Market Access
BU
09:57aHow Russia Today Skirts High-Tech Blockade to -2-
DJ
09:57aHow Russia Today Skirts High-Tech Blockade to Reach U.S. Readers
DJ
09:57aEXCLUSIVE : Wirecard scandal drives German coalition to tighter oversight
RE
09:55aSpot silver rises 3% to $23.81/oz
RE
09:55aTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09:55aWEST HIGH YIELD W H Y RESOURCES : Announces Private Placments
PU
09:55aBH MACRO : s) in Company
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID-19 testing system hit by Roche supply problems
2BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group