New book aims to help corporations evolve

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author, consultant, psychologist, and leading business authority Mark Sirkin has made it his life’s mission to help people navigate complex social systems. From individuals to Fortune 10 companies, he has helped a wide array of clientele. Sirkin returns to the corporate world in this new, second edition of an earlier book, with updated contents for current times.

Sirkin invites readers to his new book, “The Secret Life of Corporations: Understanding the True Nature of Business” (published by iUniverse), which looks at corporations as complex, living systems — in effect, a new species of living organism — in an effort to better understand businesses.

“Organizations, including corporations, are living entities and as such, they behave much the same as any biological organism,” Sirkin says. “Leaders and those who work in, and service, these organizations need to understand this reality.”

In “The Secret Life of Corporations,” Sirkin views corporations as living, functional organisms. He takes this concept, which he has branded “biodynamics,” and uses it to develop strategies to help leaders in business take a more “organismic” approach to their business.

Sirkin hopes that his book will help corporate leaders realize that they must evolve with their organizations in order to survive in the business world, much like organisms evolve to survive in the wild. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Secret-Life-Corporations-Understanding-Business/dp/1491729244.

“The Secret Life of Corporations”

By Mark Sirkin, Ph.D.

Softcover | 5 x 8 in | 280 pages | ISBN 9781491729243

E-Book | 280 pages | ISBN 9781491729250

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Mark Sirkin is a psychologist, writer, speaker, consultant, and executive coach; he is an active member of the American Psychological Association and current president of the Society of Consulting Psychology. He has published in professional journals and lectures to audiences on topics ranging from stress in the workplace to human factors in cybersecurity. He lives with his wife in White Plains, New York; they have three grown children.

iUniverse, an Author Solutions, LLC, self-publishing imprint, is the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing provider. iUniverse recognizes excellence in book publishing through the Star, Rising Star and Editor’s Choice designations—self-publishing’s only such awards program. iUniverse is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana. For more information or to publish a book, please visit iuniverse.com or call 1-800-AUTHORS.

Attachment

Marketing Services iUniverse 844-349-9409 promotions@iuniverse.com