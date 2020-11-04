New book follows the journey of a young woman through the mental health system

OXFORD, England, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terri Skye was diagnosed with Asperger’s and bipolar at the age of 30 after over 20 years of fighting for help. She would like to help other people with mental health problems and let them know that they are not alone, that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that they can achieve anything as she did because they are different, not less. It is for these reasons that she has written “Forgotten: I am different, Not less” (published by AuthorHouse UK).

This book follows the journey of a young woman through the mental health system. The story begins when she was 6 years old and diagnosed with anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression and anorexia. She was one of the youngest on the ward. It shows the bitter truth behind being a patient at such a young age in a mental health institution.

In this book, she also takes readers through various stages of her life such as her school years where she struggled but did not understand why describing how frightened she was in such a catching way, her life of adolescence where it becomes apparent that friends are important and she has a moment of clarity in her life and how it took a turn for the worst when she falls in love, is beaten up and hides it from her parents.

“Mental health is no longer a taboo subject and we need more mental health awareness and let people know that it is ok to not be ok and to reach out for help. This book was written in such a down-to-earth way. You will feel that you are walking on my shoes and you are right there,” Skye says. “My life is an existence at the moment, and I hope that one day, I will be able to go outside and do all the things that I can only dream of at the moment. I will never stop trying. I am not any less than anybody else – just a little bit different.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Forgotten-Am-Different-Not-Less/dp/1665580623

“Forgotten: I am different, Not less”

By Terri Skye

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 100 pages | ISBN 9781665580625

E-Book | 100 pages | ISBN 9781665580618

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Terri Skye is an Oxford born writer and cognitive behavior therapist who studied psychology extensively with the sole purpose to dedicate her life to being the change she wishes to see in the world and to show that nothing can hold one back from achieving one’s dreams. She writes in a very witty and down-to-earth manner yet touches on some extremely sad and emotional roller coasters throughout her life. She is now a private therapist and works with youth offenders and wanted to be able to share her story in the hope that her experiences might be able to help someone else.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

Attachment

Marketing Services AuthorHouseUK 0-800-014-8641 pressreleases@authorhouse.com