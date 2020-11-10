Log in
New book shares practical tips on how to heal a woman's life through a unique method of using her Feminine Divine Energy

11/10/2020 | 01:38am EST

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetyana Shvachuk wanted to understand the true meaning of beauty. She was struggling with low self-esteem. Even though she worked hard on looking good, she was confused why she didn’t feel beautiful, confident, or happy. Something was missing. In her 20s, she started to travel to Ukraine (her place of birth) for her journalism work and she could not help but notice that women there were very beautiful, but in a unique way. This special beauty was radiating from them along with joy and confidence. She wanted to know their secrets. What she found out unlocked her own beauty and gave her a peace of mind that she was searching for. She felt compelled to share the wisdom that she has learned from Ukrainian women and her own transformative view of what beauty really is in “Earth Woman: 7 Levels To Awaken Your Beauty, Feminine Power, And Influence.” (published by Balboa Press), a spiritual source of inspiration that introduces breakthrough ideas on how to be a satisfied woman at any age.

 

This book is packed with practical tips on how to heal a woman’s life through a unique method of using her “Feminine Divine Energy.” It is meant to be used as a reference throughout her life as issues arise. Through the continuous practice of these principles, she will be able to heal her femininity blocks.  The exercises after each chapter will help her turn this inspired text into everyday practice. Each chapter helps to evolve different parts of her femininity, while each of those parts is interrelated with one another. There is also a Feminine Energy Activation chart at the end of the book to help her look up the affirmations for each chapter in one place.

 

“In a society where women are constantly trying to measure up to men, we have lost ourselves and are struggling because of this. We confuse our weaknesses with our strengths, and instead of feeling empowered, we are miserable deep inside. We are not thriving to our full creative potential, because we have been conditioned to a man’s world, following the rules set out for men.” Shvachuk points out. “This book is meant to inspire each woman to feel happy, beautiful and confident. It is meant to be a guide for a woman to find her center and know her true source of strength.”

 

When asked what she wants readers to take away from her writing of the book, Shvachuk replies, “I want the readers to understand how beautiful and special they are, become aware of their incredible beauty deep within and help them cultivate these gifts. I also want them to understand that beauty is for anyone who wishes to be beautiful. A woman can truly be and feel happy, beautiful, fulfilled, when she realizes her inner beauty, the Feminine Divine Energy. I want them to be inspired to live the life of their dreams.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Earth-Woman-Levels-Feminine-Influence/dp/1982236728

 

“Earth Woman: 7 Levels To Awaken Your Beauty, Feminine Power, And Influence.”

By Tetyana Shvachuk

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 136 pages | ISBN 9781982236748

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 136 pages | ISBN 9781982236724

E-Book | 136 pages | ISBN 9781982236731

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Tetyana Shvachuk is a political activist and syndicated columnist turned wellness entrepreneur. She has written for Forbes and Fox News, as well as appearing on MSNBC and Al Jazeera. Her mission is to empower women to define feminism on their own terms. Through her EarthWoman.me project and a holistic health practice, she shares how true beauty and femininity can be achieved by practical means. She lives in New York City.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Balboa Press
844-682-1282
pressreleases@balboapress.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
