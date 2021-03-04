Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New car registrations drop -35.5% as lockdown depresses demand ahead of ‘new reg' month

03/04/2021 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Weakest February since 1959 as 28,282 fewer cars registered during traditionally quiet month. 1
  • Battery electric (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) continue to spark demand, accounting for more than one in eight registrations.
  • Market outlook downgraded to 1.83 million registrations in 2021 as showroom closures continue to stall order books.

SEE CAR REGISTRATIONS BY BRAND

DOWNLOAD PRESS RELEASE AND DATA TABLE

[Link]

The UK new car market declined by -35.5% in February as 28,282 fewer units were registered during a traditionally weak month for new vehicle uptake, according to figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The industry recorded its lowest February uptake since 1959, with 51,312 new cars registered.

[Link]

With showrooms closed nationwide since 5 January - and in many parts of the country, since December - both private and fleet sector demand fell, by -37.3% and -33.5% respectively. All vehicle segments saw declines save for luxury saloons, which recorded a 3.8% increase against a statistically very small proportion of the market.

[Link]

Plug-in vehicles continued to enjoy growth, with BEVs and PHEVs taking a combined 13.0% market share for the month, up from just 5.7% in February 2020. BEV uptake increased by 40.2% to 3,516, and PHEVs by 52.1% to 3,131 as the industry continues to promote a broad range of lower-emission technologies for consumers. However, increasing uptake of these new technologies to the levels required by 2030 remains a mammoth task, with yesterday's Budget proving a missed opportunity given the lack of measures to support the market overall and notably the transition away from pure petrol and diesel cars and vans.

[Link]

More positively, the Chancellor answered industry's call for a furlough extension, vital given the massive fall in vehicle demand. With the country facing ongoing restrictions until at least 12 April, the automotive industry expects a challenging March, traditionally the sector's most important month which would typically account for one in five annual registrations.

While online orders and click and collect can provide a lifeline, showroom closures mean dealerships will find it significantly more challenging to fill order banks following £23 billion worth of fewer registrations since March 2020.2 As a result, SMMT has revised its market outlook to 1.83 million new car registrations in 2021, down from the 1.89 million predicted in January. Most of these losses are expected to occur in March.

[Link]

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said:

February is traditionally a small month for car registrations and with showrooms closed for the duration, the decline is deeply disappointing but expected. More concerning, however, is that these closures have stifled dealers' preparations for March with the expectation that this will now be a third, successive dismal 'new plate month'. Although we have a pathway out of restrictions with rapid vaccine rollout, and proven experience in operating click and collect, it is essential that showrooms reopen as soon as possible so the industry can start to build back better, and recover the £23 billion loss from the past year.

Notes to editors

1 1959 - 41,471 registrations
2 Market decline since March 2020 of -753,279 units, multiplied by JATO average new car price of approx. £30,729

Disclaimer

SMMT - Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:23aBABCOCK INTERNATIONAL  : awarded new tactical communication contract for UK MoD
PU
04:23aEASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL  : Discloseable transaction - disposals of china construction bank corporation shares
PU
04:23aHENKEL VORZUEGE  : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:23aPLAYTECH  : signs strategic partnership with Novomatic Americas
PU
04:23aSHOWA DENKO K K  : Announces Notice of Execution of Basic Agreement regarding Tender Offer over Subsidiary
AQ
04:22aMONSENSO A/S  : MyMoodCoach (powered by Monsenso) has recruited more than 1000 participants across four countries despite COVID-19
AQ
04:21aResults of the December 2020 survey on credit terms and conditions in euro-denominated securities financing and over-the-counter derivatives markets (SESFOD) (229 KB)
PU
04:21aInnovation and market reform needed to drive Japan's clean energy transition, IEA policy review finds
PU
04:21aEASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL  : Discloseable transaction - disposals of industrial and commercial bank of china limited shares
PU
04:20aMARECHALE CAPITAL  : s) in Company
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil extends gains on prospect of OPEC+ sticking with supply cu..
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021
3Canada PM says U.S. very open to helping other nations with COVID-19 vaccines
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Germany's Merck KGaA predicts earnings gain in 2021 on lab gear
5Exxon and Macquarie in $11.7 billion U.S. lawsuit over gas contract

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ