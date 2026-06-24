Volatility remains high around chip companies, which continue to swing wildly on the stock market. Micron's results, due this evening after the Wall Street close, are being awaited with some trepidation. Today’s session is expected to be relatively quiet on other fronts, ahead of a heavy batch of US macroeconomic indicators tomorrow.

This morning, I could reprise yesterday’s tirade about the spectacular and mindless moves in certain categories of shares. The semiconductor sector endured another extreme day, ending in the United States with a near 8% plunge in the sector benchmark, iShares’ SOXX ETF. In its wake, the Nasdaq 100 sank 3.3%. The Dow Jones remained stoical (-0.1%), which neatly illustrates how concentrated the sell-off was. To post gains yesterday, you had to take refuge in indices rich in defensive stocks. Switzerland’s SMI, for example, with its 36% weighting in healthcare and consumer staples, gained 0.45% while the Stoxx Europe 600 gave up 0.7%.

Why did chip stocks, the most crowded long trade of the first half, suffer such a purge? As usual, the financial world is offering every explanation under the sun. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.

The most obvious answer was in the question itself: after a half-year of brazen gains, profit-taking has arrived at half-time in the 2026 stock-market match. It is hard to argue against this catch-all explanation, and nor are we trying to.

There is also much talk of the Fed’s tougher-than-expected stance on inflation, implying higher rates for longer and therefore tighter financing conditions. That argument also has merit, even if a glance at the bond market shows that this scenario is hardly a surprise. Shares may get the message quickly, but sometimes only after the bond market has spelt it out at length.

Among the explanations, there is also the nagging concern that regularly catches up with the rally: what is the return on all these AI-related investments? Every investor has that worry somewhere at the back of their mind, but it is hard to resist the lure of quick capital gains. Moreover, earnings projections for AI’s picks-and-shovels plays mean their valuation multiples are not exactly flashing red. Micron is a case in point: the stock trades at nine times expected 2027 earnings, hardly the archetypal growth stock. Micron’s quarterly results are due this evening after the Wall Street close. Singled out by its off-cycle reporting calendar, since the rest of Wall Street published its numbers long ago, the memory-chip specialist has enormous signalling power in determining whether the coming weeks look more like a gentle summer slide than a season in hell for the AI trade.

I would add a fourth point, which seems to me not unrelated to the return of doubts about the AI ecosystem, its winners, losers, opportunists and charlatans. Chinese AI company Zhipu has unveiled a new version of its open-source artificial intelligence model, GLM-5.2, whose performance is said to be approaching that of the best closed US models, such as Claude 4.8 and GPT-5.5, while remaining significantly cheaper to use. The model is said to be highly effective on long programming tasks and agentic workflows, two of the most closely watched markers at present. Progress by alternatives to ChatGPT and Anthropic regularly reopens the question of the industry’s business model. The release of a highly polished version of DeepSeek, another powerful Chinese AI model, will be remembered for having shaken US technology indices in January 2025.

The mood has therefore darkened again on equity markets ahead of Micron’s numbers this evening. Macroeconomic news does not look capable of changing the picture today, as long as Middle Eastern geopolitics remains under control. Tomorrow will be another matter, with a list of US statistics as long as a day in the office without air conditioning. In Asia-Pacific this morning, the attempted early-session rebound did not collapse entirely, but it lost much of its shine. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is down 0.3% after rising for part of the session. In South Korea, the Kospi is still up 3.5%, although the index plunged 10% yesterday, one of the five biggest falls in its history. Australia and India are gaining a little ground, while Hong Kong is flat. Europe could also attempt a rebound.

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