This morning, I could reprise yesterday’s tirade about the spectacular and mindless moves in certain categories of shares. The semiconductor sector endured another extreme day, ending in the United States with a near 8% plunge in the sector benchmark, iShares’ SOXX ETF. In its wake, the Nasdaq 100 sank 3.3%. The Dow Jones remained stoical (-0.1%), which neatly illustrates how concentrated the sell-off was. To post gains yesterday, you had to take refuge in indices rich in defensive stocks. Switzerland’s SMI, for example, with its 36% weighting in healthcare and consumer staples, gained 0.45% while the Stoxx Europe 600 gave up 0.7%.
Why did chip stocks, the most crowded long trade of the first half, suffer such a purge? As usual, the financial world is offering every explanation under the sun. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.
The most obvious answer was in the question itself: after a half-year of brazen gains, profit-taking has arrived at half-time in the 2026 stock-market match. It is hard to argue against this catch-all explanation, and nor are we trying to.
There is also much talk of the Fed’s tougher-than-expected stance on inflation, implying higher rates for longer and therefore tighter financing conditions. That argument also has merit, even if a glance at the bond market shows that this scenario is hardly a surprise. Shares may get the message quickly, but sometimes only after the bond market has spelt it out at length.
Among the explanations, there is also the nagging concern that regularly catches up with the rally: what is the return on all these AI-related investments? Every investor has that worry somewhere at the back of their mind, but it is hard to resist the lure of quick capital gains. Moreover, earnings projections for AI’s picks-and-shovels plays mean their valuation multiples are not exactly flashing red. Micron is a case in point: the stock trades at nine times expected 2027 earnings, hardly the archetypal growth stock. Micron’s quarterly results are due this evening after the Wall Street close. Singled out by its off-cycle reporting calendar, since the rest of Wall Street published its numbers long ago, the memory-chip specialist has enormous signalling power in determining whether the coming weeks look more like a gentle summer slide than a season in hell for the AI trade.
I would add a fourth point, which seems to me not unrelated to the return of doubts about the AI ecosystem, its winners, losers, opportunists and charlatans. Chinese AI company Zhipu has unveiled a new version of its open-source artificial intelligence model, GLM-5.2, whose performance is said to be approaching that of the best closed US models, such as Claude 4.8 and GPT-5.5, while remaining significantly cheaper to use. The model is said to be highly effective on long programming tasks and agentic workflows, two of the most closely watched markers at present. Progress by alternatives to ChatGPT and Anthropic regularly reopens the question of the industry’s business model. The release of a highly polished version of DeepSeek, another powerful Chinese AI model, will be remembered for having shaken US technology indices in January 2025.
The mood has therefore darkened again on equity markets ahead of Micron’s numbers this evening. Macroeconomic news does not look capable of changing the picture today, as long as Middle Eastern geopolitics remains under control. Tomorrow will be another matter, with a list of US statistics as long as a day in the office without air conditioning. In Asia-Pacific this morning, the attempted early-session rebound did not collapse entirely, but it lost much of its shine. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is down 0.3% after rising for part of the session. In South Korea, the Kospi is still up 3.5%, although the index plunged 10% yesterday, one of the five biggest falls in its history. Australia and India are gaining a little ground, while Hong Kong is flat. Europe could also attempt a rebound.
Today's economic highlights:
- GBP / USD: 1.321
- Gold: 4,095.01
- Crude Oil (BRENT): 76.86
- United States 10 years: 4.5%
- BITCOIN: 62,750.8
In corporate news:
- Rio Tinto targets triple growth in lithium production by FY28.
- Rolls-Royce lands a major framework agreement with Overmarine for integrated bridge solutions, with deliveries scheduled between 2026 and 2029.
- GSK executives, including non-exec chair, buy shares.
- The BT Group pension fund lost 300 million pounds on Thames Water, according to the FT
- UniCredit has received the green light from the ECB to absorb its subsidiary UniCredit SA/NV.
- Deutsche Boerse is seeking approval under European subsidy rules for the acquisition of Allfunds.
- Ferrari has appointed the former head of BMW Italy to lead marketing following the launch of the Luce EV.
- Momenta, backed by Mercedes-Benz, is preparing for its initial public offering in Hong Kong in late June.
- Rolls-Royce has secured a major framework contract with Overmarine for integrated bridge solutions, with deliveries scheduled between 2026 and 2029.
- Banco BPM and BPM Vita have been sanctioned by Consob in the Anima-Danish Compromise case.
- Kühne+Nagel raises 400 million Swiss francs in two tranches through a bond offering.
- The Brazilian competition authority approves the Subsea7-Saipem merger without restrictions.
- Nvidia’s AI chips have more than doubled in price on the black market in China, according to the FT.
- SpaceX sets the price for its first $25 billion senior bond offering.
- Abbisko Therapeutics signs an R&D agreement worth up to $1.9 billion with Eli Lilly.
- Alphabet, Google’s parent company, will replace Verizon in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
- Boeing wins a contract from the U.S. Air Force worth up to $2 billion for satellite work.
- Lockheed Martin secures an $8.4 billion contract amendment with the U.S. Army.
- FedEx anticipates an 11% increase in revenue in 2026 following improved fourth-quarter earnings driven by strong pricing.
- Nike appoints David Denton, former CFO of Pfizer, to lead its finance function.
- Cerebras reports its first earnings, with margins lower than those of its AI chip rivals.
- Ryan Cohen is walking away from a $35 billion compensation package at GameStop and wants management to focus on a proposed acquisition of eBay.
- Samsung Electronics plans a 90,000 billion won (approximately 51 billion euros) share buyback program, according to Yonhap.
- Rio Tinto aims to triple its lithium production by fiscal year 2028.
- Today’s key earnings reports: Micron Technology, Paychex, Raymond James Financial, The Berkeley.
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Howden Joinery Group Plc: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 1000 to GBX 1075.
- Mitie Group Plc: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 215 to GBX 230.
- Rio Tinto Plc: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 71 to GBP 78.50.
- Glencore Plc: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 6.20 to GBP 6.80.
- Oxford Biomedica Plc: Peel Hunt maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 8.03 to GBP 8.46.
- Antofagasta Plc: HSBC maintains its reduce recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 26 to GBP 30.50.
- Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its underweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 74.
- Informa Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 10.20 to GBP 10.30.
- Bunzl Plc: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 22.50 to GBP 26.50.
- Burberry Group Plc: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 15.25 to GBP 14.
- The Weir Group Plc: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 35 to GBP 38.
- Sage Group Plc: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 11 to GBP 10.
- Babcock International Group Plc: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 15.54 to GBP 15.56.