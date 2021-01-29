New climate change centre for ECB

Posted on January 29, 2021 by Editor

The European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to set up a climate change centre to strengthen and bring together the bank's work on climate issues, currently being carried out across different parts of the organisation. The new centre will shape and steer the ECB's climate agenda internally and externally, reflecting the growing importance of climate change both for the economy and for ECB policy, and the need for more strategic planning and coordination.

The ten-strong staff will have expertise in data and climate change, and will report directly to ECB president Christine Lagarde, who oversees the bank's work on climate change and sustainable finance. 'Climate change affects all of our policy areas,' says Lagarde. 'The climate change centre provides the structure we need to tackle the issue with the urgency and determination that it deserves.'

Providing yet more evidence of the rapid mainstreaming and centring of climate change within financial agendas, the centre is slated to start work in early 2021.

