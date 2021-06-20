New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage- lawyer

ISMAILIA, Egypt June 20 (Reuters) - The owners of a giant
container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have made a
new offer in a compensation dispute with the canal authority, a
lawyer for the authority said on Sunday, as a court ruling on
the case was postponed for two weeks.
The Ever Given container ship has been anchored in a lake
between two stretches of the canal since it was dislodged on
March 29. It had been grounded across the canal for six days,
blocking hundreds of ships and disrupting global trade.
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) demanded $916 million in
compensation to cover salvage efforts, reputational damage and
lost revenue, before publicly lowering the request to $550
million.
The Ever Given's Japanese owners Shoei Kisen and its
insurers have disputed the claim and the ship's detention under
an Egyptian court order.
Negotiations had been continuing until Saturday, SCA lawyer
Khaled Abu Bakr told a court hearing in Ismailia over the ship's
detention. The ship's owners had put in a new offer, he said,
without giving details.
The SCA's chairman previously said Shoei Kisen had offered
to pay $150 million.
A court ruling was due on Sunday after several delays, but
Shoei Kisen's legal team asked to allow more time for
negotiations, one of their lawyers said.
Judicial sources said the case was postponed until July 4 to
allow for "friendly settlement" between the parties.
This week UK Club, one of the ship's insurers, said it was
engaged in "serious and constructive negotiations" with the SCA,
and was "hopeful of a positive resolution to these negotiations
in the near future".
(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed,
Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)