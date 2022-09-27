New cypher for Britain's King Charles unveiled

representing Charles's name

and 'Rex,' the Latin for king

(David White, Garter King of Arms)

"There were 10 sketches were sent up to the king for consideration and I think those were produced by the artist over a period of two or three, perhaps four days, formalizing things which were clearly partly on his mind already, and then working them out on paper. And His Majesty chose one, which is the one you've seen and then a colored, worked up version of that was sent up and that was agreed and that was sent up last week for formal approval."

The sovereign's monogram will appear on coins, banknotes, stamps

government buildings and red mail pillar boxes

It will eventually replace the 'EIIR' cypher of Queen Elizabeth

STORY: This is the new cypher for Britain's King Charles