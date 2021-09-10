Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New data presented at MDS Congress of ABBV-0805 in Parkinson's disease

09/10/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will present new preclinical data for the investigational anti-α-synuclein antibody ABBV-0805 at the International Congress of Parkinson's disease and movement disorders® (MDS), held virtually September 17 to 22, 2021. The presentation, which has been selected as a Top Abstract, includes data showing ABBV-0805's ability to selectively target soluble toxic α-synuclein aggregates.

BioArctic will present one abstract at the congress, focusing on the preclinical findings that continue to support ABBV-0805 for development in Parkinson's disease. The abstract has been selected as a "Top Abstract" presentation and BioArctic's Vice President Head of Research, Johanna Fälting, has been invited to participate in a live faculty discussion as part of the conference session called Recent and Ongoing Industry-led Clinical Trial Top Abstracts. The data to be presented shows that ABBV-0805 selectively targets soluble toxic α-synuclein aggregates such as oligomers and protofibrils. In addition, ABBV-0805 displays a dose-dependent reduction of both soluble and insoluble α-synuclein aggregates in mice brains, preventing α-synuclein to spread, delaying motor-symptoms and prolonging the lifespan. Furthermore, binding of ABBV-0805 to pathological α-synuclein in postmortem brains of Parkinson's disease patients has also been observed. 

"It's very encouraging to see the data on ABBV-0805 presented at the MDS congress and we look forward to the continued development of this antibody as a potential disease-modifying treatment for patients with Parkinson's disease," said BioArctic's CEO Gunilla Osswald.

All abstracts from the MDS congress are available on the congress' website. 

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Gunilla Osswald, CEO, BioArctic AB 
E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se  
Phone: +46 8 695 69 30

Oskar Bosson, Vice President Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB 
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se  
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80 

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, on September 10, 2021, at 16.40 a.m. CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/new-data-presented-at-mds-congress-of-abbv-0805-in-parkinson-s-disease,c3412885

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-presented-at-mds-congress-of-abbv-0805-in-parkinsons-disease-301373425.html

SOURCE BioArctic


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aCLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
BU
11:12aMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : New York Rangers Announce General Public Tickets On-Sale for 2021-22 Season
PU
11:12aMITSIDES PUBLIC : Corporate Announcement
PU
11:12aCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes (Form 8-K)
PU
11:12aBUTLER NATIONAL : ANNOUNCES First QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL (Form 8-K)
PU
11:12aEL EN S P A : The Bod of El.En. SpA released the consolidated six months financial report 2021
PU
11:12aCanadian housing supply elasticities
PU
11:12aIMF Executive Board Concludes the 2021 Article IV Consultation with the Republic of Croatia
PU
11:12aVUZIX : September 10, 2021 Vuzix to Discuss the Augmented Reality Market and its Industry Leading Smart Glasses at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on September 15 Read More
PU
11:12aINVESTVIEW : Amended and Restated Securities Purchase Agreement between and among Investview MTS, LLC, Investview Financial Group Holdings, LLC, Investview, Inc., and MPower Trading Systems LLC dated as of September 3, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"