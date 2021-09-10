New data presented at MDS Congress of ABBV-0805 in Parkinson's disease

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will present new preclinical data for the investigational anti-α-synuclein antibody ABBV-0805 at the International Congress of Parkinson's disease and movement disorders® (MDS), held virtually September 17 to 22, 2021. The presentation, which has been selected as a Top Abstract, includes data showing ABBV-0805's ability to selectively target soluble toxic α-synuclein aggregates.

BioArctic will present one abstract at the congress, focusing on the preclinical findings that continue to support ABBV-0805 for development in Parkinson's disease. The abstract has been selected as a "Top Abstract" presentation and BioArctic's Vice President Head of Research, Johanna Fälting, has been invited to participate in a live faculty discussion as part of the conference session called Recent and Ongoing Industry-led Clinical Trial Top Abstracts. The data to be presented shows that ABBV-0805 selectively targets soluble toxic α-synuclein aggregates such as oligomers and protofibrils. In addition, ABBV-0805 displays a dose-dependent reduction of both soluble and insoluble α-synuclein aggregates in mice brains, preventing α-synuclein to spread, delaying motor-symptoms and prolonging the lifespan. Furthermore, binding of ABBV-0805 to pathological α-synuclein in postmortem brains of Parkinson's disease patients has also been observed.

"It's very encouraging to see the data on ABBV-0805 presented at the MDS congress and we look forward to the continued development of this antibody as a potential disease-modifying treatment for patients with Parkinson's disease," said BioArctic's CEO Gunilla Osswald.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

