New eSwingos making a clean sweep to help meet Green City plan objectives

15/02/2021

Southampton City Council has taken delivery of the first of four all-electric eSwingo compact sweeper vehicles from Aebi Schmidt UK, helping to meet our environmental objectives under our Green City Plan 2030.

The zero-emission eSwingos will contribute to the council's sustainable energy and carbon reduction objectives. Included in these objectives is the pledge that all our corporate assets will have a net zero carbon footprint and 90% of our fleet will be zero-emission by 2030.

The council is making a major investment in its entire fleet with many types of municipal vehicle moving to lower or zero emission technology as part of the wider green transport commitments. The seven diesel-powered Swingo 200+ sweepers that the council currently operates will be replaced with new electric versions as they come to the end of their working lives, helping with the transition away from fossil fuels.

A pilot test of one of the vehicles was undertaken last year, which demonstrated the eSwingo was easily capable of working a nine-hour shift but still leaving between 43-54% of battery life available, while also operating at extremely low noise levels.

Charge points have been installed at council depots, supplied by charging specialist JoJu Solar, which is a major supplier under the Central Southern Regional Framework agreement for EV charging infrastructure.

Cabinet Member for Green City & Place, Councillor Steve Leggett, said: 'We've set ambitious, challenging goals to help tackle climate change, this includes being a carbon neutral council by 2030. We are leading the way with our Fleet Modernisation Plan, these eSwingos form part of an investment plan to increase the numbers of zero and low emission vehicles we operate across Southampton.

'We are encouraging residents and business to review their impact on the environment, we know that small, simple changes can make a difference to our carbon footprints. We have invested in new cycle lanes across the city as active, sustainable travel. We are giving more people the confidence to travel by bike, therefore reducing air pollution and the number of vehicles on our roads.'

Aebi Schmidt area sales manager, Paul Pudney, said: 'We have always enjoyed a tremendous working relationship with Southampton City Council and it has been great to be involved with their plans for a safer, cleaner, greener city.

'The Council is a real ambassador of our Swingo 200+ compact sweeper, so it was extremely exciting see the new generation, 100% electric eSwingo put to the test across the city's various street cleansing operations.

Aebi Schmidt UK managing director, Richard Bryant, added: 'The new, zero emission eSwingo offers both local authorities and private service contractors not only the cleanest possible emissions, but provides sustainable cutting-edge technology and an all-inclusive package covering service, maintenance and performance needs. It truly heralds the dawn of a new era in sweeping technology and, with a near-silent electric drive, delivers noiseless, highly efficient sweeping. As a result, the eSwingo can be deployed at night or in the early hours of the morning in built up areas without a problem.'