New editions of 500-krone banknote issued

11/17/2020 | 04:53am EST
New editions of 500-krone banknote issued
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Press releases from Danmarks Nationalbank
Type Press Releases
Year 2020
Published 17 November 2020
​Danmarks Nationalbank has issued new, updated 500-krone banknotes. The new banknotes are very similar to the existing banknotes, but there are slight differences because several new security features have been added.
17 November 2020

Danmarks Nationalbank has issued new, updated 500-krone banknotes. The new banknotes are very similar to the existing banknotes, but there are slight differences because several new security features have been added.

The existing banknotes are still valid and in circulation, so it is not necessary to exchange your banknotes.

In the coming years, new editions will also be issued of the rest of the Danish banknotes.

The new editions of the banknotes are the result of Danmarks Nationalbank's decision in 2014 to close its printing press and outsource the printing of banknotes. The use of cash has been declining for a number of years. This has meant that it is no longer financially viable for Danmarks Nationalbank to operate its own printing press.

Danmarks Nationalbank is still responsible for supplying secure banknotes and coins even though it no longer handles the actual printing itself.

Danmarks Nationalbank's website (www.nationalbanken.dk) contains further information about how the new 500-krone banknotes differ from the existing notes as well as press photos. Danmarks Nationalbank will also be distributing a leaflet about the new banknotes to all households.

Enquiries can be directed to Communications and Press Officer Teis Hald Jensen on tel. +45 3363 6066.

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 09:52:01 UTC
