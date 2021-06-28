Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New evidence of spawning Pacific sand lance found in Salish Sea

06/28/2021 | 05:30pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver Island, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evidence of Pacific sand lance spawning has been discovered in a sampling region between Cowichan Bay to Bowser, BC, on the east side of Vancouver Island, and Gabriola Island, according to a new study published last Thursday by Vancouver Island University and WWF-Canada. The findings have important implications for species throughout the food web, including salmon and southern resident killer whales.

Unfortunately, their spawning window (November to February) overlaps with Department of Fisheries and Oceans regulations that allow work to occur in this intertidal area. This places the important forage fish, which are an integral part of the marine food web in B.C., in danger, as they use the shallow intertidal waters and beaches to spawn.

“With more data being collected across the entire B.C. Salish Sea, including many Gulf Islands, we will begin to gain a more holistic understanding of where and when these forage fish are spawning and which beaches are in need of conservation and/or remediation efforts to preserve the spawning habitat,” says Jacklyn Barrs, specialist of ecosystem restoration at WWF-Canada.

Understanding where forage fish, such as Pacific sand lance, are found and their spawning windows will lead to better conservation actions that will help not only the species in question, but others in the food web that rely on them, such as Chinook salmon, marbled murrelets (a federally threatened species at risk) and southern resident killer whales (indirectly, as they depend on Chinook salmon).

Sampling in the region was done by the Mount Arrowsmith Biosphere Region Research Institute (MABBRI) and involved local citizen scientists who helped to expand the study area. With increased sampling, we may be able to understand the current state of Pacific sand lance and other forage fish, for which there is little baseline information.

There is also a need to expand monitoring into new regions (for example, more southern Gulf Islands) to provide more baseline data that can lead to effective regulations.

 

About World Wildlife Fund Canada 
WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca


Tina Knezevic
WWF-Canada
tknezevic@wwfcanada.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:35pNETFLIX  : Gareth Evans' “Havoc” Rounds Out Cast→
PU
12:34pPAKISTAN STATE OIL  : Government of Pakistan and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) signed New Framework Agreement amounting to US$ 4.5 billion The Agreement will facilitate identification of other areas of cooperation at country and regional levels and to enhance and promote trade
AQ
12:34pSTUDY : Protection from Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may last for years
AQ
12:33pJPMorgan takes 40% stake in Brazil's C6 Bank
RE
12:33pBOUYGUES : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
12:32pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:32pTUYA SMART  : Showcases New IoT Device Connectivity Capabilities at 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC)
PR
12:31pALPHABET  : Russia hits Big Tech with new charges for not deleting content -report
RE
12:31pFLSMIDTH A/S  : GE names Jan Kjaersgaard as chief of offshore wind business
RE
12:31pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy, financials drag FTSE 100 lower; Burberry tumbles
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto firms drop British registration bids amid scrutiny
2What is good for the economy vs what is good for markets
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : European stocks deepen losses, airlines slump on UK travel ban woes
4TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
5Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers

HOT NEWS