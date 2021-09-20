New features for Robin's Office Pass Remove Friction in Hybrid Work and Increase Employee Engagement

"Snap or Tap" and Abandoned Desk Prevention Enable Real-Time Decisions Proven to Improve Office Experience and Workplace Culture

Robin, the first workplace platform that puts people before places, today launched new features for Office Pass - its flagship employee experience - to remove the uncertainty and friction from the office experience for employees, including interactive stickers that make it easy to book a workspace, “Abandoned Desk Protection,” and a “Favorite” feature that allows employees to reserve a group of desks for their entire team or workplace friends.

Robin facilitated the return of almost 7 million employees around the globe. With ongoing COVID restrictions continuing to affect office return numbers, Robin’s latest Return to Office (RTO) Tracker report shows an uptick in the percentage of employees coming into the office once and not returning for the rest of the calendar month. This “employee bounce rate” increased to 19% of global employees in August, a 27% increase since April. Business leaders must have flexible return to office plans and policies in place to engage employees and optimize office usage.

Office Pass’s latest features are driven by customer feedback to reduce the friction and uncertainty employees experience when working from the office. Notable additions to the workplace platform include:

Office check-ins are now enabled via push notification, Slack/Teams, or a simple QR code scan from your phone. Employees can quickly check into their reserved desks or switch desks.

Interactive “snap or tap” stickers empower employees to check into their workspace with their mobile devices. This feature also creates more dependable and accurate reporting for workplace leaders.

Abandoned Desk Protection releases any workspace that has been booked but not claimed to prevent office asset waste.

Employees managing unpredictable schedules can effortlessly add a meeting room to take advantage of an organization's top-level hardware, not just a laptop in a meeting room.

Employees can see which of their "Favorite" colleagues will be working in the office, reserve a group of desks for the entire team, or swap their reservations.

With the ever-changing safety requirements, admins can easily adjust occupancy rates and individual employee office access. Employees are quickly notified of changes and can understand pivotal details, including office hours, daily capacity, and health requirements before their visit.

Office Pass now offers businesses the opportunity to add brand elements to their platform, including a logo, company color schemes, and fully configured office maps.

"We’re constantly listening to our customers to learn what their needs are for a successful hybrid work environment,” said Robin CTO Brian Muse. “Office Pass is now more interactive and inviting, with features that eliminate the ambiguity in planning a trip back to the office. In fact, we discovered that 60% of workers that use the Robin mobile app become weekly office goers.”

Interested in seeing Office Pass's newest features in action? Click here to schedule your demo: https://pages.robinpowered.com/schedule-your-demo?utm_campaign=General%202021&utm_source=Homepage

About Robin

Founded in 2014, Robin is the first workplace platform that puts people before places. Used by businesses of all sizes to successfully manage hybrid work, Robin empowers people to choose how and where they work while providing organizations with the tools and insights needed to succeed. Please visit www.robinpowered.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more information.

