New governor for Bank of South Sudan

The President of the Republic Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit on Wednesday 5thJanuary 2022 presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Hon. Moses Makur Deng as the new governor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of South Sudan.

The oath-taking ceremony was overseen in the office of the president by Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut. The president instructed the new governor to work hard with his counterparts, the ministry of finance and other relevant institutions to improve the economy of the country.

The president also had word of advice for the new governor, saying he should work together with those who oppose him to push the bank to achieve price stability. "Don't use the powers given to you to punish people, but to build together for the good of the country."

In attendance were the Minister of Finance and Planning Hon. Agak Achuil Lual, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of South Sudan Hon. Johnny Ohisa Damain, Chief of Defense Forces General Santino Deng Wol and the Inspector General of Police General Majak Akech Malok.

On the governor's arrival to the central bank, staff came out in numbers to welcome Hon. Makur as the new man on the helm of the bank.

As the governor moved around to greet the staff, sounds of ululations reverberated from the staff and traditional dancers who had come to welcome the governor.

The First Deputy Governor Hon. Johnny Damian Ohisa expressed his joy for the trust the president bestowed on Hon. Makur to lead the bank. He officially welcomed the new governor and wished him well.

Meanwhile member of the board of directors Hon. Nyiel Gordon said the responsibility given to the new governor is huge given the fact that he knows the challenges of this institution. She encouraged the governor to work hard to realize the objectives of the institution.

The governor appreciated the warm reception accorded to him by the institution and expressed interest to work with all staff to move the institution forward from where former Governor Hon. Dier Tong left.

The new governor took the opportunity to seek for forgiveness from whoever he may have rubbed shoulders with, and said "Let us consider this forum as a zero problem." "The power, I have been given is not to make you suffer, but to work together for the good of this institution and the country." "I am a very straight forward person, and I would expect you to be likewise, he said." "Don't orbit around the target, go to the target at once, he concluded."