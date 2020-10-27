New head of Latin American development bank launches early push for capital increase

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The new head of Latin
America's main financing institution hopes to leverage concerns
about Chinese lending to win the support of U.S. lawmakers for
boosting the bank's yearly lending capacity to $20 billion as
the region grapples with the COVID-19 crisis.
Mauricio Claver-Carone, a senior adviser to U.S. President
Donald Trump who took the helm at the Inter-American Development
Bank on Oct. 1, said he has already begun discussions with
Democrats and Republicans in Congress, and expects to finalize a
capital increase plan for the bank's board by March. The United
States is the IDB's largest shareholder with 30% of the vote.
A new concept paper submitted to the Bank's board puts the
region's financing needs at $25 billion a year at a time when it
has been hard-hit by the pandemic, and lending by China, the
United States and other countries is down sharply.
"The IDB could and should be at $20 billion per year in
lending," Claver-Carone told Reuters in an interview. "That
would make a huge difference in the region."
Claver-Carone said his outreach to U.S. lawmakers month
before any board action was a bit "unorthodox," but was intended
to smooth the way for approval of the capital increase.
Winning U.S. support for funding multilateral institutions
is usually difficult and could be even tougher during the
current crisis. Some Democrats could also balk after opposing
Trump's nomination of Claver-Carone, a U.S. citizen, for a job
traditionally held by someone from Latin America.
Economists say urgent help is needed, given high levels of
debt across the region, and estimates that the COVID-19 crisis
will push health care funding needs over $150 billion.
Argentina and Ecuador have already restructured their
external debt this year, and the entire region is facing an 8.1%
contraction in economic output this year, with only a partial
and uneven recovery on the horizon in 2021.
China pumped up lending to Latin America in the early 2000s,
but backed off in recent years as a drop in exports caused by
the U.S.-China trade war cut foreign currency reserves. Chinese
lending dropped to $1 billion in 2019 after peaking around $35
billion a decade ago, Claver-Carone said, citing data compiled
by the independent Inter-American Dialogue think tank.
Growing concerns about the lack of transparency in Chinese
lending, especially to developing economies, could help rally
support for an IDB capital increase, he said.
"It's a huge selling point," he said, describing Ecuador's
continued need for Chinese lending as "Exhibit A" for why the
bank needed a bigger capital base.
Ecuador recently completed a $6.5 billion financing program
with the International Monetary Fund after renegotiating some
$17.4 billion in sovereign bonds and winning agreement to defer
the payment of principal on loans from Chinese banks.
"Ecuador was essentially forced to negotiate with the
Chinese for extended financing so the debt could be more
sustainable," Claver-Carone said, adding that Chinese lending
was part of what landed Ecuador in trouble in the first place.
"And I’ve made that case to Congress. Here's a president who
is trying to turn around his country, and he did everything the
right way. But he doesn’t have enough money and essentially had
to go back to the Chinese," he said.
Claver-Carone said he had no prejudice towards China, which
is also a small member of the IDB, but said most countries in
the region would prefer to borrow from the regional institution
under better financial terms, and without other contingencies.
