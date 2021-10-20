New joint project of the European Union and Council of Europe starts in Russia

The European Union and Council of Europe new joint project "Cooperation for the implementation of the Russian Federation National Action Strategy for Women 2017-2022: applying best practices" started on 18 September with a duration of 18 months. It builds on the lessons learned of the project "Co-operation in the implementation of the Russian Federation National Action Strategy for Women (2017-2022)" which ended in May 2020. Among project partners is the EU Delegation to the Russia, as a representative of the project's donor.

This project aims at building institutional capacities to promote women's political participation and to prevent and combat violence against women and domestic violence in the Russian Federation. It aims at empowering those who can be actors of change in the Russian Federation, hence contributing to mobilise them in favour of gender equality and women's human rights. All outputs are tailor made to the Russian context and are especially conceived to contribute to the practical implementation of the National Action Strategy for Women (2017-2022), addressing some of its remaining gaps. The methodology for delivering results rests on good practices exchanges and peer to peer events.

An official launching event is planned for the end of November 2021.

Further information is available on the project's website.