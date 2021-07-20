New legislation addresses a recommendation from “Policy Strategies to Build a More Inclusive Economy with Cooperatives”

Legislation reintroduced by Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) last week will provide funding to state and local workforce agencies to prevent layoffs, support displaced workers, and collaborate with employers on innovative strategies for preserving the existing workforce and creating new jobs. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) will introduce the bill in the Senate.

Specifically, the Emergency Economic Workforce Resiliency Act would allow workforce dollars to support cooperatives as a tool to increase workforce capacity and retain businesses and jobs. Adjusting regulations such as the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA)-the federal law currently governing workforce development-to better include cooperatives, which this bill does, is one of the policy strategies recommended by the Urban Institute in 'Policy Strategies to Build a More Inclusive Economy with Cooperatives.'

NCBA CLUSA is proud to endorse the Emergency Economic Workforce Resiliency Act and looks forward to working with Sen. Klobuchar and Rep. Smith to advance this legislation.

'By increasing financing and technical assistance resources for cooperatives through WIOA, this legislation will not only help reduce or avert layoffs, but also give more people the opportunity to own and control their businesses,' said Doug O'Brien, president and CEO of NCBA CLUSA. 'Cooperatives are an important tool toward sustainable and stable workforce development and economic growth, and we commend Congressman Smith and Senator Klobuchar for recognizing the value for workers, businesses and communities.'