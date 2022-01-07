Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New management at Aibel's yard in Haugesund

01/07/2022 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New management at Aibel's yard in Haugesund 07 Jan 2022News article

Lars Inge Hellestveit enters the role of Vice President Yard Operations in Haugesund. He is being joined by Hans Jørgen Alfsen as Fabrication Manager for the entire fabrication chain in Haugesund.

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. New management at Aibel's yard in Haugesund
Aibel's yard in Haugesund. Photo: Aibel

Hellestveit comes from the position as project manager for the upgrade of the Njord Bravo FSU (floating storage unit), while Alfsen has been construction manager on the second processing platform for Johan Sverdrup, P2. Both will enter the new roles with immediate effect. Outgoing VP Yard Haugesund, Ole Sandvik, has moved into the role of Project Director for the KELP project at Kårstø.

Over the past year, Aibel has been awarded significant assignments on the Norwegian continental shelf and several large onshore facilities for oil and gas processing. These contracts are the result of well-executed projects, including at Aibel's yard in Haugesund, and the fact that the company has achieved good competitiveness in the Norwegian market.

"Aibel Haugesund has been through a very hectic period with large deliveries, in addition to dealing with a demanding pandemic. Everyone has made a phenomenal effort over a very long period of time, and now it is time to look ahead and work actively to continue to deliver on customers' expectations in the years to come," says Executive Vice President for Modifications and Yard services, Nils Arne Sølvik.

Through improvements and further development of the yard operation, Lars Inge Hellestveit and Hans Jørgen Alfsen will contribute to achieving Aibel's long-term goal of being a leading supplier of sustainable infrastructure and maintenance solutions for the energy sector.

"The yard has many important tasks going forward, and it will be a pleasure to work with Hellestveit, Alfsen and the entire team in Haugesund on the way forward. I wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to the continuation," says Sølvik.

New VP Yard Operations in Haugesund, Lars Inge Hellestveit. Photo: Aibel/Øyvind Sætre

New Fabrication Manager, Hans Jørgen Alfsen. Photo: Aibel

Published 07 January 2022

Disclaimer

Aibel AS published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:23aAston Martin annual car sales to dealers up 82%
RE
02:18aPOSCO-HBIS Group JV kicks off construction in China
RE
02:18aShimao group dollar bonds due sept 2023, feb 2024 and jan 2025 fall between 9% and 11.6%
RE
02:18aChina regulator recovers $47 billion in funds after audit review
RE
02:18aLETLOLE LA RONA : Cautionary announcement update - potential transactions
PU
02:18aCHAINTECH TECHNOLOGY : Act for Subsidiary Sitonholy(Tianjin)technology Co.,Ltd. to Announces the acquisition of Financial Products
PU
02:18aHTC : Announcement for the investment funds on behalf of HTC Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.,a subsidiary of HTC Corporation
PU
02:18aNew management at Aibel's yard in Haugesund
PU
02:18aRomania Integrated Nutrient Pollution Control Project - P093775
PU
02:18aDjibouti Integrated Slum Upgrading Project - P162901
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A year after U.S. Capitol siege, Biden blasts Trump's 'web of lies'
2Fed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook
3U.S. job growth seen accelerating in December; record job creation anti..
4A year after U.S. Capitol siege, Biden blasts Trump's 'web of lies'
5Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers

HOT NEWS