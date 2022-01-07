New management at Aibel's yard in Haugesund

Hellestveit comes from the position as project manager for the upgrade of the Njord Bravo FSU (floating storage unit), while Alfsen has been construction manager on the second processing platform for Johan Sverdrup, P2. Both will enter the new roles with immediate effect. Outgoing VP Yard Haugesund, Ole Sandvik, has moved into the role of Project Director for the KELP project at Kårstø.

Over the past year, Aibel has been awarded significant assignments on the Norwegian continental shelf and several large onshore facilities for oil and gas processing. These contracts are the result of well-executed projects, including at Aibel's yard in Haugesund, and the fact that the company has achieved good competitiveness in the Norwegian market.

"Aibel Haugesund has been through a very hectic period with large deliveries, in addition to dealing with a demanding pandemic. Everyone has made a phenomenal effort over a very long period of time, and now it is time to look ahead and work actively to continue to deliver on customers' expectations in the years to come," says Executive Vice President for Modifications and Yard services, Nils Arne Sølvik.

Through improvements and further development of the yard operation, Lars Inge Hellestveit and Hans Jørgen Alfsen will contribute to achieving Aibel's long-term goal of being a leading supplier of sustainable infrastructure and maintenance solutions for the energy sector.

"The yard has many important tasks going forward, and it will be a pleasure to work with Hellestveit, Alfsen and the entire team in Haugesund on the way forward. I wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to the continuation," says Sølvik.