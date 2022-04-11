New mechanisms needed for debt stress as poor countries hit by surging prices -IMF

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - Sharply higher global food
and energy prices due to the war in Ukraine are hitting poor
countries, and better mechanisms for dealing with sovereign debt
stress will be needed to stave off defaults, the IMF said on
Monday.
"The war in Ukraine is adding risks to unprecedented levels
of public borrowing while the pandemic is still straining many
government budgets," Vitor Gaspar, director of the International
Monetary Fund's fiscal affairs department, and Ceyla
Pazarbasioglu, the IMF's strategy chief, wrote in a new blog.
"With sovereign debt risks elevated and financial
constraints back at the center of policy concerns, a global
cooperative approach is necessary to reach an orderly resolution
of debt problems and prevent unnecessary defaults."
Spikes in food and energy prices were hitting low-income
countries particularly hard, and they may need more grants and
highly concessional financing. Countries should undertake
reforms to improve debt transparency and strengthen debt
management policies to reduce risks.
About 60% of low-income countries were already in, or at
risk of, debt distress, the authors said. Rising interest rates
in major economies could lead to widening spreads for countries
with weaker fundamentals, making it more costly for them to
borrow.
The credit crunch was exacerbated by declining overseas
lending from China, which is grappling with solvency concerns in
the real-estate sector, COVID-19 lockdowns and problems with
existing loans to developing countries, they said.
Actions taken by major economies were insufficient, they
said, noting that a freeze in official bilateral debt payments
adopted at the start of the pandemic had ended, and no
restructurings had been agreed under a framework set by the
Group of 20 industrialized nations.
Options were needed for a broader range of countries, now
not yet eligible for debt relief.
"Muddling through will amplify costs and risks to debtors,
creditors and, more broadly, global stability and prosperity,"
they wrote. "In the end, the impact will be most sharply felt by
those households that can least afford it."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal
Editing by Peter Graff)