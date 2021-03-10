Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New name and strategy for PEPANZ

03/10/2021 | 04:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ) has officially changed its name to 'Energy Resources Aotearoa' to reflect a new and broader strategic approach.

'This name reflects our move beyond solely representing upstream oil and natural gas providers to being the voice of a successful and sustainable energy resources sector,' says Energy Resources Aotearoa chief executive John Carnegie.

'Our strategic focus is the best possible outcome for New Zealand by leading a conversation about balance in the energy mix - affordable, reliable and sustainable energy.

'Our vision is a successful and sustainable energy resources sector that makes New Zealand a better place, through and beyond the transition to lower emissions.

'In doing this we're looking at the future of the energy resources sector as a whole, including locally-produced natural gas and oil, as well as other fuels and users.'

The move follows a year-long process of consulting with members and stakeholders in the energy sector.

'We support the transition to lower emissions and want to play our part. Our aim is to partner with the Government, industry, and innovators to make this transition work.'

Disclaimer

PEPANZ - Petroleum Exploration and Production Association New Zealand published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 21:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:55pORTHOPEDIATRICS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:54pNV5 GLOBAL, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:54pUMH PROPERTIES  : Q4 2020 Financial Supplement
PU
04:54pB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO  : Notice to the Market - Operational Highlights February 2021
PU
04:54pPROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:54pADIDAS  : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
04:54pChurchill Downs Incorporated Announces Pricing of $300 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2028 and $200 million Senior Notes due 2028
GL
04:54pEARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.  : Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
BU
04:54pFaruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Entergy Corporation (ETR) on Behalf of its Shareholders
GL
04:54pVERTIV  : Announces Successful Completion of Term Loan Repricing
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3ANALYSIS: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption
4OPPORTUNITY FROM CRISIS: how investors are playing the post-pandemic property market
5Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ