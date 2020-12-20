New national lockdown in Britain not inevitable, says minister

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A new national lockdown is not
inevitable in Britain to stop the spread of a new variant of
coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, adding
that tighter restrictions in London and southeast England should
help curb the disease.
Asked on the BBC's Andrew Marr show whether a national
lockdown was inevitable, Hancock said: "Not necessarily, one of
the reasons we brought in the strict travel movements in tier 4
... is to try to stop this new variant from spreading."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Hugh Lawson)