New number of votes in AB Volvo

10/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 101 878 Series A shares to a total of 101 878 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting.

Today, 30 October 2020, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2,033,452,084 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these are 451,103,904 Series A shares and 1,582,348,180 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 609,338,722 based on the number of registered shares.

30 October, 2020

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 31 323 72 29.

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 1.00 p.m. CET on 30 of October 2020.

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/press

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2019, net sales amounted to about SEK 432 billion (EUR 40.5 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© PRNewswire 2020

