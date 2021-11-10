New passenger car registrations from January to October 2021 at the previous year's level, but by more than one forth below 2019

Press release: 12.653-244/21

Vienna, 2021-11-10 - According to Statistics Austria, 204 636 passenger cars were newly registered from January to October 2021 . Compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, this represents a slight decline of 0.1%. The number of new passenger car registrations is about one fourth (-27.8%) below the level of the period January to October 2019 (283 410 passenger cars).

New registrations of diesel-powered passenger cars declined by 35.1% from January to October 2021, while those of petrol-powered passenger cars fell by 13.0%. Increases were observed for alternatively powered passenger cars (BEV: +151.5%; diesel-hybrid: +97.4%; petrol-hybrid: +87.1%). Petrol-powered passenger cars accounted for the largest share of all new passenger car registrations at 39.1%. Behind them, alternative drive systems together accounted for 36.6% (share of petrol-hybrid: 18.1%; share of BEV: 12.9%; share of diesel-hybrid: 5.6%), placing them well ahead of diesel passenger cars (share: 24.2%).

Overall, of the 204 636 new passenger car registrations from January to October 2021, two-thirds (66.1%) were accounted for by legal entities, companies or local authorities and one-third (33.9%) by private vehicle owners. Of the 26 457 all-electric passenger cars, 83.9% were registered by legal entities, companies or local authorities and 16.1% by private vehicle owners. The most popular type of drive among private vehicle owners was petrol (52.5%).

VW again held the highest share of new passenger car registrations with 15.6%. This was followed by Skoda (share: 8.8%), Seat (share: 6.6%) and BWM (share: 6.3%). Year-on-year increases were observed for Audi (+23.1%), Fiat (+17.6%), BMW (+4.1%) and VW (+2.0%). Fewer new registrations were recorded for Renault (-15.6%), Hyundai (-12.8%), Skoda (-11.6%), Ford (-6.7%), Mercedes (-2.3%) and Seat (-2.2%).

NoVA-change results in around 22 800 more new registrations of lorries class N1

As of 1 July 2021 and a transition period until 31 October 2021, the NoVA-obligation for lorries class N1 (up to 3 500 kg total weight) has come into force. This legal change brought an increase of 74.9% for registrations of lorries class N1 since the beginning of the year compared to January to October 2020. An increase (+42.1%) was also observed for class N1 lorries compared to the same period 2019.

From January to October 2021, more articulated lorries (2 552; +36.9%), tractors used for agriculture and forestry (7 156; +34.3%) and lorries class N3 (2 927; +8.9%) were newly registered than in the same period last year. Fewer new registrations were observed for class N2 lorries (289; -2.7%).

There were strong increases in new registrations of campers (compared to 2020: +61.7%; compared to 2019: +157.2%). Among two-wheelers, an increase in registrations of motorcycles was observed (compared to 2020: +9.3%; compared to 2019: +15.5%). Declines were registered for new registrations of scooters (compared to 2020 and 2019: -5.4% each).

A total of 325 140 new motor vehicleswere registered from January to October 2021, 10.3% more than in 2020 (294 803 motor vehicles). Compared to the pre-crisis period 2019 (380 455 motor vehicles), new motor vehicle registrations are still 14.5% lower.

October 2021: Around 40% fewer new passenger car registrations; almost half are alternatively powered passenger cars

In October 2021, 26 497 motor vehicles were newly registered, 15.2% less than in the same month last year. The decline in passenger car registrations was more than twice as high (14 755 passenger cars, -39.2%). The share of alternatively powered passenger cars reached 44.8% this month, about 10 percentage points higher than petrol powered passenger cars (share: 33.9%) and more than double the share of diesel-powered passenger cars (share: 21.3%).

Among commercial vehicles, lorries class N1 achieved an increase of 171.0% compared to October 2020. Increases were also observed for tractors used for agriculture and forestry (+10.2%) and lorries class N2 (+3.7%). New registrations of lorries class N3 (-26.5%) and articulated lorries (-6.4%) decreased.

New registrations of campers increased by 60.7% compared to October 2020. In the two-wheeler market, declines of 31.9% were observed for scooters and 13.4% for motorcycles.

For more detailed results and further information concerning statistics of motor vehicles please refer to our website.

Information on methods, definitions:Motor vehicle statistics (registrations of new and used vehicles as well as the stock of vehicles) are secondary statistics, compiled on the basis of daily data files sent to Statistics Austria by Austria's association of insurance companies (VVO). VVO, in turn, receives data by the insurances' registrations offices, responsible for registrations, de-registrations and rectifications of motor vehicles and trailers.

Within motor vehicle statistics, all motor vehicles, once nationally or internationally registered, are levied, irrespective of the registration's duration.

For further inquiries please contact Directorate Spatial Statistics, Statistics Austria:

Gerda FISCHER, Tel. +43 1 71128-7566 resp. gerda.fischer@statistik.gv.at,

Stefan PREMM, Tel.: +43 1 71128-7598 resp. stefan.premm@statistik.gv.at and

Thomas JANKA, Tel.: +43 1 71128-7575 resp. thomas.janka@statistik.gv.at

Media owner, producer and publisher:

STATISTICS AUSTRIA, Federal Institution under Public Law

1110 Vienna, Austria, Guglgasse 13, Tel.: +43 1 71128-7777

presse@statistik.gv.at

© STATISTICS AUSTRIA