New passenger car registrations nearly doubled in April 2021; alternative powered passenger cars are significantly increasing

Press release: 12.515-106/21

Vienna, 2021-05-11 - According to Statistics Austria, 22 296 passenger cars were newly registered for traffic in April 2021 , 98.7% more than in April of the previous year, but 30.2% less than in April 2019 (31 951). In total, 36 492 motor vehicles were registered, an increase of 82.9% compared to April of the previous year (compared to 2019: -20.6%).

'Compared to March, new passenger car registrations have slowed down again in April 2021. In Burgenland, Lower Austria and Vienna - the federal states that were in a hard lockdown in April - new passenger car registrations declined by 33.7% compared to March 2021; in the remaining federal states by 12.6%', says Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

New registrations of alternative powered passenger cars exceed pre-Corona level

Registrations of petrol-powered passenger cars (8 994, share: 40.3%, +78.9%) and diesel-powered passenger cars (6 048, share: 27.1%, +34.9%) increased. New passenger car registrations also grew for alternatively powered vehicles (electric: 2 404, share: 10.8%, +331.6%; petrol-hybrid: 3 597, share: 16.1%, +323.7%; diesel-hybrid: 1 246, share: 5.6%, +351.4%). Compared to April 2019, however, only alternatively powered passenger cars increased (electric: +232.0%; petrol-hybrid: +206.4%; diesel-hybrid: +322.4%). Petrol- (-48.2%) and diesel-cars (-51.1%) lost significantly compared to 2019.

Among the top 10 brands Audi and Mercedes increased compared to April 2019

The passenger car brands with the most new registrations were VW (share: 17.5%), Skoda (share: 10.0%) and Seat (share: 7.6%). Among the top 10 brands, all manufacturers recorded increases compared to April 2020 (Seat +220.9%, Fiat +216.5%, Audi +188.1%, Opel +160.3%, Mercedes +154.2%, VW +136.2%, Ford +81.1%, BMW +60.0%, Skoda +52.4%, Renault +38.4%).

Compared to April 2019, only Audi (+24.8%) and Mercedes (+7.7%) grew. Passenger car registrations from Opel (-54.7%), Ford (-41.1%), Renault (-32.8%), BMW (-32.3%), Fiat (-24.1%), VW (-21.1%), Seat (-16.7%) and Skoda (-15.8%) declined.

Compared to April 2020 new registrations of campers more than tripled; two-wheelers also positive

In the commercial vehicles market, more lorries class N1 (4 660, +113.0%), lorries class N3 (406, +30.5%) and articulated lorries (247, +79.0%) were registered. Registrations of lorries class N2 decreased (25, -13.8%). Tractors used for agriculture and forestry recorded an increase of 23.2% to 854 vehicles. New registrations of campers developed positive as well (504, +229.4%). A comparison with April 2019 shows that lorries class N1 (+8.0%), tractors used for agriculture and forestry (+30.4%) and campers (+58.5%) were able to achieve positive results. In contrast, new registrations of lorries class N2 (-51.9%), lorries class N3 (-13.1%) and articulated lorries (-37.3%) declined.

On 1 July 2021, a stricter Normverbrauchsabgabegesetz (NoVA) will come into force with regard to CO 2 emissions. Lorries class N1 are mainly affected by this legislative change.

Among two-wheelers, an increase was observed in new registrations in April 2021, with 4 841 (+24.6%) motorcycles and 1 752 (+108.1%) scooters. Compared to 2019, registrations of motorcycles decreased by 3.1% and those of scooters by 17.8%.

January to April 2021: passenger cars +30.2%, motor vehicles +38.2%

From January to April 2021, the number of new passenger car registrations increased by 30.2% to 85 818, which was 19 918 more new registrations compared to the same period in 2020. For motor vehicles as a whole, an increase of 38.2% or 34 951 to 126 531 was observed. Compared to the period January to April 2019, registrations of passenger cars decreased by 23.9% (-26 988) and those of motor vehicles overall by 16.1% (-24 272).

For more detailed results and further information concerning statistics of motor vehicles please refer to our website.

Information on methods, definitions:Motor vehicle statistics (registrations of new and used vehicles as well as the stock of vehicles) are secondary statistics, compiled on the basis of daily data files sent to Statistics Austria by Austria's association of insurance companies (VVO). VVO, in turn, receives data by the insurances' registrations offices, responsible for registrations, de-registrations and rectifications of motor vehicles and trailers.

Within motor vehicle statistics, all motor vehicles, once nationally or internationally registered, are levied, irrespective of the registration's duration.

For further inquiries please contact Directorate Spatial Statistics, Statistics Austria:

Gerda FISCHER, Tel. +43 1 71128-7566 resp. gerda.fischer@statistik.gv.at,

Stefan PREMM, Tel.: +43 1 71128-7598 resp. stefan.premm@statistik.gv.at and

Thomas JANKA, Tel.: +43 1 71128-7575 resp. thomas.janka@statistik.gv.at

Media owner, producer and publisher:

STATISTICS AUSTRIA, Federal Institution under Public Law

1110 Vienna, Austria, Guglgasse 13, Tel.: +43 1 71128-7777

presse@statistik.gv.at

© STATISTICS AUSTRIA