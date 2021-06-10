New passenger car registrations rose by 11.3% in May 2021; alternative drives clearly on the rise

Press release: 12.543-134/21

Vienna, 2021-06-10 - According to Statistics Austria, 22 503 new passenger cars were registered in May 2021, 11.3% more than in May of the previous year, but 26.4% less than in May 2019 (30 574 new registrations). A total of 36 989 motor vehicles were newly registered in May 2021, 14.8% more than in May 2020. Passenger cars accounted for 60.8% of total new motor vehicle registrations (2020: 62,7%; 2019: 72,6%).

In May 2021, new registrations of passenger cars with alternative drive systems increased above average. Passenger cars with electric drive recorded an increase of 268.6% (share: 12.0%) with 2 709 vehicles which is clearly above the value of May 2019 (699 vehicles). Increases were also recorded for passenger cars with petrol-hybrid drive (4 145 passenger cars; +110.9%; share: 18.4%) and diesel-hybrid drive (1 403 passenger cars; +256.1%; share: 6.2%). Fewer new registrations were observed for petrol-powered passenger cars (8 576 vehicles; -11.1%; share: 38.1%) and diesel-powered passenger cars (5 656 vehicles; -23.7%; share: 25.1%).

The top 10 passenger car brands in May were led by VW (share: 16.0%), Skoda (share: 10.0%) and BMW (share: 6.9%). Audi (+78.5%), VW (+35.4%), Skoda (+29.3%), BMW (+18.1%), Peugeot (+15.4%) and Hyundai (+8.6%) recorded increases; decreases were observed for Ford (-7.5%), Seat (-4.9%), Renault (-2.8%) and Mercedes (-1.2%).

In the commercial vehicle market, new registrations of tractors used for agriculture and forestry (+35.2%), lorries class N1 (+81.0%), lorries class N3 (+2.4%) and articulated lorries (+140.4%) rose compared to the same month last year. There were fewer registrations of lorries class N2 (-22.9%). New registrations of campers increased by 77.9%.

Among two-wheelers, more motorcycles (4 857 vehicles; +3.9%) but fewer scooters (1 494 vehicles; 35.4%) were newly registered.

From January to May 2021, the number of new passenger car registrations increased by 25.8% to 108 321 vehicles. Compared to the same period in 2020 there were 22 210 more new registrations. For motor vehicles in total, the increase was 32.1% to 163 520 new registrations.

Using January to May 2019 as a comparison period, there were 24.5% fewer new registrations for passenger cars and 15.2% fewer new registrations for total motor vehicles.

For more detailed results and further information concerning statistics of motor vehicles please refer to our website.

Information on methods, definitions:Motor vehicle statistics (registrations of new and used vehicles as well as the stock of vehicles) are secondary statistics, compiled on the basis of daily data files sent to Statistics Austria by Austria's association of insurance companies (VVO). VVO, in turn, receives data by the insurances' registrations offices, responsible for registrations, de-registrations and rectifications of motor vehicles and trailers.

Within motor vehicle statistics, all motor vehicles, once nationally or internationally registered, are levied, irrespective of the registration's duration.

