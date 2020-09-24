Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New record number of payments in the NBS IPS, RTGS and Clearing systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 06:05am EDT

24.09.2020.

New record number of payments in the NBS IPS, RTGS and Clearing systems

On Monday, 21 September 2020, the daily number of payments executed in the NBS IPS, RTGS and Clearing systems reached new historic highs - 142,769 transactions in the NBS IPS system and 1,729,931 transactions in the NBS RTGS and Clearing systems. The NBS instant payments system was launched on 22 October 2018 and has proved a success, as reflected in the constantly rising number and value of transactions. It is important to note that the ECB established a pan-European instant payment system (TARGET Instant Payment Settlement - TIPS) in November 2018, while the Federal Reserve is still in the phase of developing its equivalent called FedNow Service.

Payment System

Disclaimer

National Bank of Serbia published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 10:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aAUTOGRILL : 31 August 2020 revenue of 1.4bn (-55.7%); 0.5bn in cash and available credit facilities
PU
06:20aENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S A : announces the new version of its ATSC 3.0 head end solution
PU
06:20aABB : links with University of Western Australia to progress Industry 4.0 standards for the future digital mine
PU
06:20aMOGO FINANCE S.A. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
06:20aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:18aNIPPON STEEL : Japan crude steel output falls for 6th month as COVID-19 depresses demand
RE
06:18aMAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Pollen Street Secured Lending plc
AQ
06:18aELOP : recieves funding from Innovation Norway
AQ
06:17aGold slides to two-month low as dollar extends rally
RE
06:16aSUNHYDROGEN : to Receive Capital Infusion of up to $4 million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
3GOLD : Gold languishes at two-month low as dollar rallies
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference
5CGG : CGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group