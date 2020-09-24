24.09.2020.

New record number of payments in the NBS IPS, RTGS and Clearing systems On Monday, 21 September 2020, the daily number of payments executed in the NBS IPS, RTGS and Clearing systems reached new historic highs - 142,769 transactions in the NBS IPS system and 1,729,931 transactions in the NBS RTGS and Clearing systems. The NBS instant payments system was launched on 22 October 2018 and has proved a success, as reflected in the constantly rising number and value of transactions. It is important to note that the ECB established a pan-European instant payment system (TARGET Instant Payment Settlement - TIPS) in November 2018, while the Federal Reserve is still in the phase of developing its equivalent called FedNow Service. Payment System