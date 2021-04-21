Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

New supervisory recommendation published for credit institutions on climate-related and environmental risks

04/21/2021 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21 April 2021

The MNB's new supervisory recommendation for credit institutions on climate-related and environmental risks have been published. The aim of the recommendation is to raise awareness among Hungarian banks and to improve their preparedness for climate-related and environmental risks as well as for the related new regulatory challenges. As a first step, the document requires credit institutions to draw up a self-assessment and an action plan and to submit them to the Bank by 30 September 2021.

Today, the Magyar Nemzeti Bank published its new supervisory recommendationfor credit institutions on climate-related and environmental risks. The document will be applicable from this June, with some provisions applying only from 30 June.

The document sets out requirements for managing risks arising from climate change and other environmental challenges with considerations for the integration of environmental sustainability into bank's activities.

Due the importance of the issue, the MNB launched a public consultationas well while entering into discussions with the affected trade associations. The Bank received constructive contributions from both banks and non-governmental organisations which have been incorporated into the final text. The anonymized and aggregated proposals have been made available on the Bank's website (available only in Hungarian). Based on the suggestions, requirements were fine-tuned and improved, among others, in relation to internal governance, the ecological footprint, as well as sections focussing on climate change as a business opportunity.

The Magyar Nemzeti Bank expects credit institutions to draw up self-assessments and action plans and submit them by 30 September 2020, the implementation of which the Bank will monitor on a continuous basis.

Simultaneously with publication of the document, the Bank has made available a 'Knowledge Base' for credit institutions on its GreenFinance.huwebsite (available only in Hungarian). This will help banks to comply with the supervisory recommendation as soon as possible and to the greatest extent possible by presenting a collection of practical examples, good practices, available data sources as well as methodologies.

Csaba Kandrács, Deputy Governor of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank, presented the key messages of the new supervisory expectations at an online conference.

As guest speakerJános Bálint Mező, Executive Director of Greenpeace Hungary, pointed out: creatinga genuinely sustainable society is possible only if we learn to live within the natural limits again, for which the financial sector bears a special responsibility and may play a leading role in the future. The speeches were followed by a panel discussion of senior managers of commercial banks (K&H, MKB, OTP and Raiffeisen Bank), where the attendees debated the challenges posed by the integration of environmental considerations into bank's operations and opportunities to expand green finance.

The recordings of the conference can be viewed on the Magyar Nemzeti Bank's YouTube page(only available in Hungarian).

Magyar Nemzeti Bank

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 13:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aRANPLAN  : publishes the Annual Report for 2020
AQ
09:21aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Signature Aviation plc
DJ
09:21aMILLIONAIREMATCH  : Announces New Handwritten Letter Service to Avert Breakups
BU
09:21aFANUC's Popular LR Mate Robot Series Now Features 10 Model Variations
BU
09:20aSouth Africa's Pick n Pay eyes lower to mid-income communities with new stores
RE
09:20aRATE ANNOUNCEMENT TO COME AT 10 : 00 (et)
PU
09:19aKNIGHT-SWIFT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:19aAQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS ON MAY 4 AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 5 AT 8 : 00 a.m. ET
GL
09:19aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : RSA Insurance Group plc
DJ
09:18aWall St set for lower open as Netflix slides, cases rise
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : WATCH THIS SPACE: Volatility is bitcoin's main attraction - Raoul Pal
3JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. : GLOBAL MARKETS: Wall Street heads for subdued start as Netflix, oil drop
4NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Apple packs iPad Pros with faster chips, slims iMacs and jumps into tracking tags
5European shares rebound on strong earnings, takeover speculation boosts Hugo Boss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ