Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

New textbooks feature trans people in Bangladesh

02/24/2023 | 12:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: In bright saris and heavy make-up, much of Bangladesh's marginalized transgender community, or hijras, spend their days begging.

Their lives can be tough. Though the government recognized hijras as a third gender in 2013, many live in abject poverty, engage in sex work to survive, or have little access to a proper education.

But on January 1, new textbooks were rolled out for millions of schoolchildren between the age of 11 and 13 featuring a segment on transgender people.

The books contain images of the community in respectable jobs, including a beautician, a development worker, and an elected mayor.

Muhammad Moshiuzzaman is a member of the national curriculum and textbook board who created the book.

"We wanted to make it inclusive, to bring them in our mainstream society, we have tried to include these contents in our new curriculum. We have piloted it in very small areas, and we got a very positive result (and) response from our students, because it was completely unknown matters to them."

Children like 12-year-old Fatiah Alam and her peers have embraced the texts.

"In our textbook, there is a chapter on transgender people and it says that the transgender community is very underprivileged. I think they are human beings, just like us. We came to know about them by learning from the book, we think we should help them with their progress."

But the books have not been welcomed by everyone.

A large crowd of conservative Muslims angered by the inclusion of hijras recently held a protest at Dhaka's main mosque calling for the texts to be recalled.

Nevertheless, the transgender community and their supporters hope the move will spread awareness.

Transgender community leader, Jonak.

"If our story catches people's attention and they keep our suffering in mind, that will be good for us. Those who learn more about us will hopefully understand and then work towards our development in the future."

Officials estimate there are about 10,000 hijras in Bangladesh - a country which bans sexual activity between people of the same sex.

But rights groups say the figure could be as high as 1.5 million in the country of 170 million people.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:49pCvent holding corp rejects $8 per share acquisition of…
RE
12:47pCorn and wheat hit multi-week lows on U.S. export concerns
RE
12:45pSome suppliers point finger at UK grocers over salad shortages
RE
12:43pHawkish Fed turn expected after data dashes 'disinflation' hopes
RE
12:40pBlinken will try to show U.S. is a reliable partner on visit to Central Asia - official
RE
12:32pGM's truck production cut signals a turn in U.S. auto sales
RE
12:22pHelleniq Energy to decide on exploratory well off Greece in 18-24 months
RE
12:20pWall St set for sharp weekly declines as rate worries mount
RE
12:15pAnalysis-Investors wary of Chinese assets as political risk ramps up
RE
12:14pGlobal stocks fall, U.S. yields rise after strong economic data
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nagarro with weekly loss of over a quarter
2U.S. consumer spending surges in January; inflation accelerates
3Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
4Analyst recommendations: Domino's Pizza, Imax, Moderna, W.W. Grainger....
5BASF Group: Reporting on the 2022 business year: BASF shows resilience ..

HOT NEWS