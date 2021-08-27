New to The Street TV Announces Its 5 Business Guest Interviews Being Broadcasted on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 4:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its business TV show, Saturday, August 28, 2021, on Bloomberg TV at 4:30 PM ET.



1) PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PETV) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President

2) Cryptocurrency, Finxflo's (CRYPTO:FXF) ($FXF) interview with Mr. James Gillingham, CEO

3) BlockQuake Hol d ings LLC ’s interview with Mr. Antonio Brasse, Co-founder & CEO

4) GlobeX Data Ltd’s. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

5) Cryptocurrency, StackOS’ (CRYPTO:STACK) ($STACK ) interview with Vishnu Korde, CEO and Chief Architect

Joining the New to The Street’s TV show, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV). Pet owners will do almost anything for their pets’ health and safety. Mr. Lai explains why PETV is positioned with its products for this growth segment in pet care. He gives a great overview of the Kush® brand , which is a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. And he explains the Company’s PetVivo pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. Additionally, he gives a brief overview of the Company’s overall growth and operational updates, and the most recent information about their successful financial stock offering and up-listing the Company’s shares onto the NASDAQ .

On New to The Street’s TV show is Mr. James Gillingham, CEO, FINXFLO ($FXF)(CRYPTO: FXF) , the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator. Mr. Gillingham shares details around several FXF's recent announcements, whereas FXF continues to grow its platform to provide a seamless and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading experience. He talks to viewers about their "KYT" (Know Your Transaction), explaining how the "KYT" system works for trading and best price for crypto platforms. Mr. Gillingham shares his insight on the institutional investors and entities getting more involved in trading crypto assets. Mr. Gillingham gives examples on the difficulty in cryptocurrency trading even for experienced traders, and he explains how FINXFLO can deliver a platform that welcomes users of any experience level, and provide them with the simplest, most trustworthy platform possible.

Mr. Antonio Brasse, Co-founder & CEO, BlockQuake Holdings LLC, appears on this week’s New to The Street TV show. Mr. Brasse talks in-depth discussion to the televised audience about their Company’s crypto exchange platform , and its unique characteristics which provide end-user confidence in trading a basket of cryptocurrencies on their exchange. He gives information about their upcoming token offering and their progress with the necessary regulatory approvals. During the interview, Mr. Brasse explains the mission at BlockQuake to becoming a unified trading platform for digital assets that can be fully trusted by the financial trading communities.

This week’s New to The Street TV show welcomes back Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful growth of its secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe® and Sekur® . He gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients’ business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws. Alain Ghiai, again, gives more pivotal information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. He explains how Switzerland's very tough privacy laws work, and those benefits of such laws for the GlobeX data clients.

StackOS’ (Crypto:STACK) ($STACK) ) ($STACK) Mr. Vishnu Korde, CEO and Chief Architect, talks to the New to The Street viewers about “STACK.” He provides the viewers with information about how individuals can utilize StackOS’ open and decentralized cloud app which can be deployed as any full-stack application, decentralized app (DApps) and blockchain. He explains that StackOS' app comes with a multitude of functionalities that can help you or your business in anonymous and quick blockchain development. Mr. Korde describes how applications deployed on StackOS can leverage the staking protocol, earning newly minted STACK tokens.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV):

PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets, or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time efficient way. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/

About FINXFLO (CRYPTO:FXF) ($FXF):

FINXFLO (CRYPTO: FXF) ($FXF) is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product - finxflo.com .

About BlockQuake Holdings LLC:

BlockQuake Holdings, Inc. was formed in early 2018 to address the need for trust and transparency in the blockchain and cryptocurrency communities through the development of a centralized cryptocurrency trading exchange platform. The Company’s mission is to be the unified trading platform for digital assets that is trusted by all facets of the trading and investing communities. The BlockQuake team understands the issues that exist in the digital asset space ranging from cybersecurity, to maintaining multiple trading accounts, to a lack of fiat onramps and trading pair options. As a One-Stop Shop, BlockQuake’s trading platform fills this void. BlockQuake’s global Exchange will provide traders with multiple fiats paired with multiple cryptocurrencies – which in turn can be paired against alternative cryptocurrencies. As BlockQuake continues to onboard fiats and list more and more cryptos, its users will have the most trading options on a single platform. Powered by a team that has traditional financial backgrounds with experience in audit, compliance, and regulation, BlockQuake wants to provide its users with the same level of trust and transparency they’ve experienced with traditional financial markets - https://www.blockquake.com/ .

About GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and SekurSend email system. All data traffic stay in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About StackOS (Crypto:STACK) ($STACK):

StackOS (CRYPTO:STACK) ($STACK) comes with a multitude of functionalities that can help you or your business in anonymous and quick blockchain development. StackOS is created by a community of developers around the world, living in USA, Europe, South Korea and India. You can stake STACK tokens, Ethereum, NEO and Gas for a claim on Memory, CPU, disk space and bandwidth on the StackOS’ decentralized cloud. As resources are consumed on the network, the locked in cryptos are shared amongst the StackOS nodes that are running the network. Application in the StackOS are deployed as a container using docker images. The ability to use all existing and publicly available docker images, and its support for any programming language make StackOS the most easy to use technology in the blockchain space. End-users can deploy private testnets of Ethereum, NEO and other popular blockchains to privately test their DApps - https://www.stackos.io/ .

