New to The Street TV Announces its 286th and 287th Episodes, Four Corporate Interviews, Airing on Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, January 3, 2022, at 10:30 PM PST and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 10:30 PM PST

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting episodes of its nationally syndicated shows tonight, Monday, January 3, 2022, at 10:30 PM PST and tomorrow, Tuesday night, January 4, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.



New to The Street’s 286th TV episode airs tonight, Monday, January 3, 2022, 10:30 PM PST, on the Fox Business Network , features the following four (4) Companies and their businesses’ representatives:

1). Hapbee Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) interview, Yona Shtern, CEO.

2). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

3). Rritual Superfoods, Inc.’s (OTCQB: RRSFF) (CSE: RSF) (FWB: 0RW) interview. Mr. Greg McCauley, COO.

4). Starfleet Innotech, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: SFIO) (a.k.a-Smokefree Innotec, Inc.) interview, Mr. Johnathan Oboza Petalver, CEO, The Global Academy, NZ (a division of Starfleet Innotech, Inc.).

Airing tonight, Monday, January 3, 2022, Mr.Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer, Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB), talks in-studio at NASDAQ with New to The Street’s TV Anchor Jane King. Yona informs viewers about the Company’s Hapbee Smart Wearable , a digital device that transmits a signal, and end-users can set their moods without the aid of pills, coffee, or other oral consumptions. Yona describes the wearable like a “Spotify” for humans’ moods. Hapbee has 25 basic digital mood blends, and they added 3-holiday digital blends, “Oh Joy,” “Winter Nap,” and “Family Time.” The Company is an exhibitor at the upcoming 2022 CSE Consumer Electronics trade show in Las Vegas, showing off their Hapbee Smart Wearable. The Company opened its first international distribution channel in Australia , and athletes in major professional sports are using the wearable for health and competitiveness. Yona sees a strong 2022 for the Company, and with the closing of the private placement investment of $6.1million , the Company can focus on sales and marketing.

Back again on tonight’s, Monday, January 3, 2022, New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), provides TV Anchor Jane King an overview of the operational successes throughout the 2021 year and his business forecast for 2022. The Company’s hard work in 2021 increased its market capitalization, price per share, strong cash-on-hand, and significantly improved financial health. Management centralized its brands and launched Sekur® and Sekur® Suite. The partnerships with FMW Media, New to The Street TV, and social influencers greatly enhanced the sales and marketing while increasing the demographic reach of the Company. Q3 sales were up nicely, and he expects to see similar in Q4 2021. In 2022, Alan told views to see a revamp of the SekurSafe® with new product enhancements, the revised Sekur Mail platform, a new version of Sekur Messenger – with group options, the rollout of both Sekur Voice and Sekur Pro – video conference. Shareholders can expect to see the Company up-list its shares to the OTC MARKET OTCQX platform in 2022. Management will meet with key investment bankers in 2022 to look forward to an eventual NASDAQ listing in 2023. GlobeX Data Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. Sekur® , with its proprietary HeliX technology and other encryption solutions, can provide by subscription a very comprehensive IT privacy protection for both individuals and businesses.

Tonight, Monday, January 3, 2022, New to The Street TV again airs Anchor Jane King’s interview with Mr. Greg McCauley, Chief Operations Officer, Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB: RRSFF) (CSE: RSF) (FWB: 0RW). With many years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Mr. McCauley gives his outlook at Rritual Superfoods, Inc. He explains RRSFF’s plant-based consumer wellness brands offered to consumers. The Company’s mushroom-based elixirs support immunity, focus, and relaxations, whereas the Chaga Immune, Lion’s Mane Focus, and Reishi Relax elixir products each offer a unique wellness experience. The Company believes in the power of plant-based nourishment and the vital life nutrients available from its organic mushroom products. Rritual products are USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by themselves.

Airing again on tonight’s show, Monday, January 3, 2022, New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King interviews Mr. Johnathan Oboza Petalver, CEO, The Global Academy, NZ, a Starfleet Innotech, Inc. division (OTCPINK: SFIO). During his in-studio NASDAQ interview, Johnathan explains his board advisory position with Starfleet Innotech, Inc. With three corporate divisions, food/beverage, real estate, and technology, Johnathan focuses on developing leaders who are existing personnel in each of these divisions. An organization’s best assets are those workers who strive to achieve the ultimate successful goals at SFIO. He explains that he aligns each division so that the best possible outcomes are achievable for the growth strategies implemented presently and future operations. SFIO’s flagship business, the food/beverage division, is a perfect example of his position, aligning key personnel with the ultimate goal of organic growth. The subsidiary Gorgeous Coffee Company and its global distribution and license to the Epiphany Café coffee brand expects to open more locations in the US, Asia, and Dubi. John told views that they plan to open 50 Epiphany coffee locations in the US, NY, CA, and Midwest. Throughout 2021, the Company updated its US OTC MARKET listing status, acquired a high-yield business, and expanded into the US markets. In 2022, Johnathan expects to have an audited financial statement, a stock-buyback program, and further updating the Company’s name – Starfleet Innotech, and grow the SFIO brand as a whole and its divisions.

New to The Street’s 287h TV episode airs tomorrow night, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 10:30 PM PST, on the Fox Business Network , features the following four (4) Companies and their businesses’ representatives:



1). Cryptocurrency - fetch.ai’s (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) interviews, Mr. Humayun Sheikh, CEO, and Mr. Ben Armstrong, Podcast Influencer and Host “BitBoy Crypto.”

2). Cryptocurrency – Glow Token’s (CRYPTO: GLOW) ($GLOW) interviews, Mr. Bryan Lawrence, Co-Founder, Mr. Kurtis Brisbois, Co-Founder, and Mr. Adam Beier, Co-Founder.

3). Cryptocurrency – Paypolitan’s (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN) interview, Nils Tharandt Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder.

4). Cryptocurrency - IAGON’s (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG) interview, Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO

New to The Street TV airs again tomorrow, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, TV Anchor Jane King’s interviews with fetch.ai’s (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) CEO, Mr. Humayun Sheikh , and Mr. Ben Armstrong, Podcast Influencer and Host “BitBoy Crypto.” Sheikh talks about the positive evolution of Cryptocurrency and how blockchain adoptions are becoming more mainstream. The growth of NFTs, Metaverse, AI, and the utilization of crypto in different industries outside of the financial sectors continues. Sheikh complements Mr. Ben Armstrong, host of the podcast BitBoy, on his in-depth coverage of the operational ongoings at fetch.ai. Ben talks about the massive increase in many participating in the cryptocurrency space. As more evolution continues with industrial adaptations, more individuals and entities migrate into this exciting new technology. What Ben likes about fetchi.ai is that they produce real usable crypto AI applications for everyday uses. Fetch.ai builds platforms that evolve crypto acceptances. Sheik concludes the interview with how digitizing commerce, peer-to-peer, older legacy technology platforms, including but not limited to the financial sectors, continue to evolve, and fetchi.ai provides these types of AI - integrated crypto blockchain platforms for actual-world acceptances.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, New to The Street TV welcomes Co-founders Mr. Bryan Lawrence, Mr. Kurtis Brisbois, and Mr. Adam Beier from Glow Token (CRYPTO: GLOW) ($GLOW) . Together they talk with Anchor Jane King about their DeFi platform and their ability to educate the Glow Token ecosystem community. $GLOW remains committed to the highest possible level of transparency and security. With a live 24/7 video chat, Glow’s community can ask questions or enjoy conversation with key members. The Co-founders explain the rewards system that pays holders 10% passive income on buy/sell transactions and their lottery drawings. Glow Token’s community votes to decide which charity to donate to every month. The Co-founders talk about their global presence and their charitable donations throughout the world. The Co-founders at $GLOW remain determined to educate the masses on crypto DeFi. They informed viewers about their website, glowtoken.online , and that anyone can become a part of their DeFi ecosystem.

New to The Street TV’s in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. Nils Tharandt Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder of Paypolitan (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN), airs again tomorrow, Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Nils talks with TV Anchor Jane King about Paypolitan’s current business ongoings. As a next generational payment app, described as being similar to half Apple pay and half Metamask, Nils gives operational highlights of an excellent 2021 year at Paypolitan. In 2021, they launched their app at App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android), Token $EPAN BitForex listing, and had strong month-over-month organic user growth. Paypolitan expects 2022 to be even more exciting, with the launch in January 2022, a new credit peer-to-peer loan product that offers instant credit, a loan in either cryptocurrency or fiat money. The cash payment product is coming in 2022. And, as of December 22, 2021, the availability for a website desktop version of Paypolitan products. Nils talks about the app and desktop products becoming available in 8 other languages. Nils shares why he is in NYC to meet with investment bankers for a possible IPO through a SPAC listing sometime in 2023. He gives the value proposition of such a public listing and gives the valuations estimates based on the current monthly rate of users of Paypolitan. Nils concludes the interview with his excitement with the recent API (Application Program Interface) with over 1000 EU banks that can give an efficient, effective, and growing cash payment system for the Paypolitan users.

New to The Street TV welcomes back on tomorrow night’s show, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO at IAGON (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG) . Dr. Dhaliwal talks about the uniqueness of IAGON’s blockchain technology, the first shared storage economic platform. Both individually and commercially, end-users can earn revenues from unused storage and processing power on their PCs, servers, and data centers. Navjit talks about IAGON projects in the Metaverse, W3 (Web 3.0), NFTs, and partnerships with other DeFi platforms. In 2021 the Company raised $3.6M, which allowed it to establish its headquarters, hire more key personnel, and receive an EU Patent. In 2022, Navjit expects to publish and receive more patents in other global jurisdictions and sees other key technological partnerships showcasing IAGON’s platform. The “Social” sites on the Company’s website are available for those who like to learn more and communicate with management.

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB)

Hapbee Technologies, Inc . (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) is a wearable wellness technology company that aims to help people enhance their feelings. Powered by patented ultra-low radiofrequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others, available for purchase at www.Hapbee.com .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB: RRSFF) (CSE: RSF) (FWB:0RW):

Rritual Superfoods, Inc. (OTCQB: RRSFF) (CSE: RSF) (FWB: 0RW) is a fast-growing functional superfood company that creates natural wellness products that support a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. The Company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales grow exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual has launched distribution to major retailers and positioned itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry as a superfood platform. Rritual markets organic wellness products in the United States through an initial retail rollout which includes over 10,000 points of sale and through - www.rritual.com .

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: SFIO)



Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: SFIO) (a.k.a-Smokefree Innotec, Inc.) is an asset management company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines, as well as a roadmap for further global expansion, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration - SFIO is on a hyper-growth path to building a thriving business ecosystem, with plans to up-list onto a significant stock exchange in the future - https://sfio.co.nz/ .

About fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET)

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) , a Cambridge-based AI (artificial intelligence) lab, builds tools and infrastructure to enable a decentralized digital economy. An AI decentralized machine learning platform based on a distributed ledger allows secure sharing, connection, and transactions based on any data globally. Fetch.ai’s open-source technology network allows any user to connect to the network, access the power of AI on a world-scale secure dataset, and carry out complex coordination tasks in the modern economy - https://fetch.ai/ .

About Glow Token (CRYPTO: GLOW) ($GLOW) :

The Glow Token (CRYPTO: GLOW) ($GLOW) Mission is to revolutionize the ways of Token Security while making advancements to the convenience using Decentralized Financing. Glow Token aims to make sure the community earns dividends, lotteries, and charities in multiple forms. GLOW’s focus is to bring a much-needed change to DeFi. With community education, blogging, videos, and other forms of awareness, Glow Token wants to build confidence within its community ecosystem. Their project is community-driven with complete transparency - https://www.glowtoken.online/ .

About Paypolitan ($EPAN) :

Paypolitan’s (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN) platform will use blockchain technology, smart contracts, and open banking APIs to provide a next-gen payment solution that meets the needs of modern payment systems for businesses and customers.- The platform can provide a solution and drive locked liquidity with white label services. Paypolitan’s payment has solutions labeled with its partners’ brands. Paypolitan targets companies with the supporting device or processing several monthly and or recurrent payments - https://paypolitan.io/ .

About IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG):

IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG) is an “Open Source” platform for harnessing the storage capacities and processing power of multiple computers over a decentralized Blockchain grid. IAGON enables the storage of big data files and repositories and smaller scales of files. IAGON can carry out complex computational processes, such as those needed for artificial intelligence and machine learning operations, within a fully secure and encrypted platform that integrates blockchain, cryptographic, and AI technologies in a user-friendly way. IAGON’s primary aim is to revolutionize the cloud and web services market by offering a decentralized grid of storage and processing. By joining the unused storage capacity in servers and personal computers and their processing power, we can create a super-computer and super data center that can compete with any current cloud computing moguls. IGAON joins storage and processing power grids of computer, server, and data center owners based on a token-based economy. In return for sharing their machine’s capabilities, IAGON grants tokens to convert back to fat money. Any party who wishes to utilize their capabilities will purchase IAGON tokens to distribute them to the parties that provide their services to the grid - https://iagon.com/ .

