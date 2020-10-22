New tool monitors progress in attaining trade-related Sustainable Development Goals

A new online tool that allows users to track progress toward the trade-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was launched by Geneva trade hub institutions on 20 October 2020.

ITC, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) unveiled the SDG Trade Monitor to mark World Statistics Day.

The tool allows users to

conduct customized analyses of the trade-related SDG indicators

understand the relationship between trade and development in the SDG agenda

assess the state of play in achieving pertinent SDG targets

'We all agree that trade is one of the most crucial means of implementing the SDGs,' ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton said.

'The Monitor will provide a knowledge-sharing platform on which we can brainstorm about the measurements we use, and promote the case for Good Trade in the development agenda from a statistical standpoint.'

WTO Deputy Director-General Yonov Frederick Agah said: 'The SDG Trade Monitor is the result of a collective effort between UNCTAD, ITC and the WTO. This multi-agency collaboration is an example of the hard work and the value proposition of the Geneva trade hub, further proving that multilateral efforts in trade are possible and worthwhile.'

UNCTAD Deputy Secretary-General Isabelle Durant said: 'We have designed the SDG Trade Monitor to be a one-stop-shop. Users can easily obtain the most updated, official figures of trade-related SDG indicators.'

The SDG Trade Monitor gathers information on the following SDG targets:

Goal 2.b on correcting and preventing trade restrictions and distortions in world agricultural markets

Goal 8.a on increasing support to developing countries and least-developed countries (LDCs) stemming from the Aid for Trade initiative

Goal 10.a on implementing special and differential treatment provisions for developing countries and LDCs

Goal 17.10.1 on promoting a universal, rules-based, open, non-discriminatory and equitable multilateral trading system

Goal 17.11.1 on increasing the exports of developing countries and LDCs

Goal 17.12.1 on implementing long term duty-free and quota-free market access for LDCs

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) provide a blueprint for global peace, prosperity and partnership. They lie at the heart of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015.