New tug joining efforts to float ship stranded in Suez Canal - BSM

CAIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - A newly arrived specialist tug
will join efforts on Sunday night to float the giant container
ship stranded in the Suez Canal, the ship's technical manager
Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) said in a statement.
"Further attempts to re-float the vessel will continue this
evening once the tug is safely in position along with the 11
tugs already on site," the statement said.
An additional dredger would arrive from Cyprus by March 30,
it said.
