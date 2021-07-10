New wave of outbreaks biggest G20 economic risk - French finance minister

VENICE, July 10 (Reuters) - The single biggest risk to major
economies at the moment is a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks,
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday on the
sidelines of a meeting with his G20 counterparts in Venice.
"We have very good economic forecasts for the G20 economies
and the single hurdle on the way to a quick, solid economic
rebound is the risk of having a new wave" of outbreaks, Le Maire
told journalists.
"We all have to improve our vaccination performance
everywhere around the world," he added.
