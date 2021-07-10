Log in
New wave of outbreaks biggest G20 economic risk - French finance minister

07/10/2021 | 05:58am EDT
VENICE, July 10 (Reuters) - The single biggest risk to major economies at the moment is a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday on the sidelines of a meeting with his G20 counterparts in Venice.

"We have very good economic forecasts for the G20 economies and the single hurdle on the way to a quick, solid economic rebound is the risk of having a new wave" of outbreaks, Le Maire told journalists.

"We all have to improve our vaccination performance everywhere around the world," he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Francesco Guarascio)


© Reuters 2021
