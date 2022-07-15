Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

New wildfire erupts near western Canadian village destroyed in blaze last year

07/15/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Wildfire crews on Friday battled an out-of-control blaze near the village of Lytton, British Columbia, which last year burned to the ground during a record-breaking heat wave, as western Canada's wildfire season starts to gather pace.

The Nohomin Creek wildfire was discovered on Thursday on the west side of the Fraser River, approximately 1.7 km (1 mile) from Lytton, in the province's southern interior. It is the most significant wildfire in the province so far this year, according to BC Wildfire Service.

By Friday morning the fire had grown to 500 hectares (1,235 acres) in size and 60 firefighters, supported by helicopters, were tackling the flames. Local authorities ordered the owners of 24 properties near the fire to evacuate, while residents of several First Nation reserves have also been told to leave their homes.

Just over year ago Lytton, which sits across the river from the current fire, was destroyed in a blaze that erupted the day after the village recorded Canada's highest-ever temperature.

Tricia Thorpe, a resident who lost her home in last year's wildfire, said the Nohomin Creek blaze was threatening the community on the west side of the river that took in many evacuees last year.

"It's heart-wrenching," Thorpe said. "We were always aware that this could happen again but that it should happen on the west side ... it's surreal. It makes you numb."

Fire activity in Canada's westernmost province has been markedly quieter than last year after a cool, wet spring. So far in 2022 there have been 277 fires in British Columbia and around 9,000 hectares (22,240 acres) burned; at the same point last year there were more than 1,000 fires and 140,000 hectares (345,950 acres) burned.

But temperatures are rising and officials expect fire activity to increase throughout the summer.

"Our forecast is showing the weather will continue to get hotter and we expect to see fuels around the province continue to dry out, making them more susceptible to ignition," said provincial wildfire information officer Jean Strong.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Nia Williams


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02pWall St gains as bets of supersized rate hike recede
RE
01:02pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
12:58pESPN+ to hike monthly subscription by $3 - Variety
RE
12:53pDrugmaker Orion sees inflation hit in H2 after quarterly profit beat
RE
12:52pCOLUMN-U.S. CONSUMERS SOUR ON INFLATION DESPITE FINANCIAL CUSHION FROM PANDEMIC : Kemp
RE
12:32pNew wildfire erupts near western Canadian village destroyed in blaze last year
RE
12:28pEtihad to operate Heathrow flights at full capacity in July
RE
12:24pBiden fist bumps Saudi crown prince on trip that seeks to reset ties
RE
12:20pTikTok's global security chief to step down
RE
12:18pU.S. wheat futures hit lowest since February; corn, soy also weak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Amgen, Cisco, Dollar General, Microsoft..
2Judge in Twitter v. Musk made rare ruling: ordering a deal to close
3BICO announces preliminary financial performance for the second quarter
4Horta-Osorio returns with role at Italy's Mediobanca
5After bruising year, GSK approaches consumer split in better health

HOT NEWS