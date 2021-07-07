NewEdge Wealth Adds Managing Director

Glen Mintz joins to support the firm’s portfolio management strategy for ultra-high-net-worth clients

NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser specializing in ultra-high-net-worth, family office and institutional clients, has appointed Glen Mintz as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager. In his new role, Mintz will be responsible for developing long-term, growth-oriented investment strategies that follow a distinctive portfolio management style and are designed to meet the financial objectives of NewEdge Wealth’s elite client base.

Mintz has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and specializes in managing equity portfolios. He utilizes long-term investment strategies that focus on bottom-up analysis and a growth-focused approach. Prior to joining NewEdge Wealth, Mintz served in various portfolio management and financial services leadership roles for the last three decades. He will also be responsible for spearheading NewEdge Wealth’s expansion to Park City, Utah, slated to open this summer. Mintz will operate out of the Pittsburgh office with his team until the Park City office is established.

“Our team remains focused on providing superior service and resources for our clients,” said John Straus, President of NewEdge Wealth. “Adding quality talent is a significant driver in meeting this commitment. Our leadership team has been following Glen’s success throughout his career and admired his distinctive portfolio management style. He has had a strong track record and we look forward to his approach benefiting NewEdge Wealth clients.”

Mintz’s addition to the NewEdge team is a part of the firm’s growth plan and continued commitment to superior planning, process and service for clients on its platform. With Mintz’s consistent performance over the past decade, he will play a key role in the commitment to NewEdge Wealth clients and the firm’s continued momentum. The firm was established in 2020 in partnership with EdgeCo Holdings to lead the wealth management division. NewEdge Wealth currently has $26 billion assets under advisement.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to attract a portfolio manager with the experience and commitment to clients that Glen and his team embody. We anticipate he will make an immediate impact for our current and future clients,” said Rob Sechan, Managing Partner, Co-Founder of NewEdge Wealth.

Mintz added: “I am excited to join a firm with the sophistication of NewEdge Wealth and work with a team of industry leaders that I have held in high regard for many years. My team and I are excited to bring value to the firm and continue to prioritize the client experience.”

Mintz holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He holds his Series 7 and 63 securities licenses and has been recognized by Barron’s, the Financial Times and Forbes for his accomplishments.

About NewEdge Wealth

NewEdge Wealth is a registered investment adviser designed to meet the needs of ultra-high-net-worth, family office and institutional clients. The firm was established in 2020 as the result of a partnership between EdgeCo and a four-person wealth management team comprised of Jeffrey Kobernick, Robert Sechan, Walter Granruth and John Straus, Jr. The firm provides comprehensive wealth and lifestyle management services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. NewEdge Wealth is a division of EdgeCo Holdings. NewEdge Wealth, LLC, is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC. Securities are offered through Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit www.newedgewealth.com.

About EdgeCo Holdings

Through its subsidiaries, EdgeCo Holdings is a leading provider of best-in-class technology-enabled solutions for financial intermediaries and their clients. For over four decades, EdgeCo companies have provided a suite of technology and support services including full-service retirement plan administration, brokerage, advisory, and trust and custody services to a diverse national client base of financial intermediaries. This client base includes registered representatives, investment advisors, and other financial intermediaries including retirement plan recordkeepers, TPAs, bank trust departments, broker dealers, and insurance companies. The firm services approximately $150 billion in client assets under custody or administration and more than 15,000 financial advisors and 500 financial institutions.

