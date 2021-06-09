NewWave and Mathematica : Partner to Deliver Leading-Edge Medicaid Data Quality Tool to Maryland Department of Health

The Imersis tool will provide T-MSIS data quality scores and advanced analytics to Maryland

NewWave, a full-service Information Technology (IT), business services, and data management company, together with Mathematica, the national Medicaid expert and an insight partner to public and private-sector changemakers, announced today that they will partner with the Maryland Department of Health to implement Imersis, their cloud-based data quality tool.

Imersis will allow the Maryland Department of Health to dive deep, explore, and refine their Transformed Medicaid Information System (T-MSIS) data. Built on cloud-first architecture, Imersis is a leading-edge Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) which scores files against similar data quality measures as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Imersis decomposes T-MSIS Top Priority Items (TPIs) into data quality measures and allows users to pinpoint specific issues, root out the sources of bad data, and remediate low scores before submitting data files to CMS.

NewWave and Mathematica, drawing on their combined extensive experience working with CMS and their deep knowledge of Medicaid data, are a uniquely suited partnership to support the Maryland Department of Health and improve the data quality of its Medicaid program.

“The Imersis tool provides a way for states to visualize their Medicaid data quality and build a strong data analytics program,” said Jay Tanner, NewWave Program Director for Imersis. “Imersis leverages a secure cloud environment and leads with human-centered design (HCD) principles, which enables us to ingest T-MSIS data, score it against CMS’s list of Top Priority Items (TPIs), see the scores before submitting to CMS, and make improvements in those areas.”

“Imersis is the product of a collaboration which will provide a way for states to leverage advanced data quality analytics and reporting,” said Paul Messino, Senior Researcher and Director of Mathematica’s State Medicaid work. “I am excited for this opportunity for Mathematica and NewWave to help the Maryland T-MSIS team configure and use Imersis to improve Medicaid data quality for Maryland.”

“We view T-MSIS as one of the most important projects which aims to improve data quality and realize better health outcomes through customer service and program integrity - a vision the Department shares with CMS,” said David Wertheimer, Enterprise Architect with the Maryland Department of Health. “Both Mathematica and NewWave have demonstrated unparalleled expertise and leadership in T-MSIS and data quality reporting, and we are thrilled to partner with them on this project.”

To learn more about Imersis, please visit www.mathematica.org/toolkits/imersis.

About NewWave

NewWave is a full-service Information Technology (IT), Business Services and Data Management company specializing in developing mission-critical Healthcare IT solutions using state-of-the-art technologies. Our people merge innovation, precision, and compassion, empowering our clients to use technology in new ways as they solve problems for the greater good.

About Mathematica

Mathematica applies their expertise at the intersection of data science and social science to produce efficient, high quality, and action-oriented analysis that advances your mission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005121/en/