Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Newbury Racecourse : Statement from Newbury Racecourse on the scheduled racing fixtures and the NHS Vaccination Centre.

01/19/2021 | 04:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When the NHS first approached Newbury Racecourse to use one of the Grandstands as a local vaccination centre, they were made aware of our scheduled racing meeting on Wednesday 20 January and all future fixtures. It was also made clear that under the BHA and government guidance for elite sport with our current layout, the vaccination centre could not operate on live racedays.

We understand the NHS considered this carefully and given the centre is not providing vaccinations to the public seven days per week, they have planned their vaccination programme accordingly to work around the 2 racedays we host in the next 42 days.

Following the success of the first week of the vaccination centre with positive feedback from patients, we now have an established operational model that the NHS wish to use moving forward. As a result, we are now able to approach the BHA to see if an exception can be made to the regulations for future racedays, allowing the vaccination centre to operate alongside racing if required.

Newbury Racecourse is extremely proud to play a small part in the fight against COVID-19 capitalising on the abundance of space we have to offer and have played a role throughout the pandemic as a community hub, acting as a Primary Care Unit during the first lockdown and operating a Meals on Wheels service to some of the most vulnerable and elderly in the area.

Together with West Berks NHS, the local GP surgeries and the host of volunteers, we remain completely committed to supporting the local community and surrounding area during this challenging time.

Disclaimer

Newbury Racecourse plc published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 21:55:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:00pFULTON FINANCIAL : 4th Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
05:00pCHICKEN SOUP FOR SOUL ENTERTAINMENT : CRACKLE ANNOUNCES THE PREMIERE OF ORIGINAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL DOCUMENTARY SERIES ‘BUCKET LIST,' AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON CRACKLE FEBRUARY 1
PU
05:00pRECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA : ReconAfrica enters into an Agreement with Proconsul Capital Ltd.
AQ
05:00pUNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED : Announces Investment Management Change
AQ
05:00pROUTEMASTER CAPITAL : Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange, Transition to Single Purpose Company and Other Corporate Updates
AQ
05:00pPROSPECT PARK CAPITAL : Announces Closing of Private Placement
AQ
05:00pSmartFinancial Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter 2020
GL
05:00pRiver Valley Community Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter and Annual Results (Unaudited)
GL
05:00pFirst Busey Corporation and Cummins-American Corp. to Merge
GL
05:00pUnited Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
3Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5THE TRUMP YEARS: Tax cuts and trade wars overshadowed in the end by a virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ