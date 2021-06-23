Newbury Racecourse : 52 Remain on Track for the 2021 Weatherbys Super Sprint on Saturday 17 July

2020 Weatherbys Super Sprint winner Happy Romance

A stellar field of 52 remain on track for the 2021 Weatherbys Super Sprint at the second scratching stage, including Royal Ascot winner Chipotle, Coventry Stakes 3rdVintage Clarets and Norfolk Stakes 6thKhunan. The race, held on Saturday 17 July, will run for a value of £200,000, up from last year's COVID-impacted purse of £150,000.

Holding a strong hand ahead of this year's renewal is Nick Bradley Racing, who have recently had horses running well at big festivals, with Nick Bradley commenting, 'We've had a fantastic season so far, but the Weatherbys Super Sprint is always a race I want to win! Of all the early closing races for two-year-olds, it is the one I aim for the most. It's a good race for fillies, who are often cheaper and have the allowance, it's something I'm always thinking about when I'm at the sales.'

'Guilded is probably our best chance in the race. She is a proper five-furlong filly who ran a big race at Royal Ascot in the Windsor Castle; things did not quite go her way as she got pushed by the American horse, but we were still delighted. We will also look to run Honey Sweet, who runs at Pontefract on Monday, having won first time out at Nottingham. She will shape up to be more of a six-furlong filly but should handle dropping back to 5.'

Also in the race for Bradley are an unraced filly, Regal Rhapsody and the once raced Shouldavbeenmore. He commented, 'Regal Rhapsody is a bit of a rushed job. She had her first entry at Windsor which was abandoned, so will hopefully run at Bath. She shows plenty of speed at home and will have an outside chance if she lines up. I was really pleased with Shouldavbeenmore when she finished second at Pontefract, she's entered in the Listed race at Newmarket this weekend so it would be dependent on that run if she lines up.'

Keith Ottesen, Clerk of the Course at Newbury, said, 'We are really looking forward to holding the thirtieth running of the Weatherbys Super Sprint this year which has received excellent support despite two-year-old numbers being down'.

'There is always a good news story from the race, none more than Happy Romance last year for first time owners the McMurray family, along with the 2019 winner Bettys Hope who was bought for just £3,000 for the Millman family. We thank Weatherbys for their continuous support of a race which we all enjoy at Newbury.'

Russell Ferris, CEO of Weatherbys, who continue their sponsorship at Newbury, commented, 'Our sponsorship of the Weatherbys Super Sprint stretches back nearly thirty years and during that time the race has given us and the industry's all important smaller owners so many memories.'

'We're really looking forward to the 2021 renewal which promises to be as competitive as ever with several entries bringing very strong Royal Ascot form to Newbury.'