PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - Energy startup Newcleo announced on Monday an investment plan worth 3 billion euros ($3.30 billion) into so-called small modular nuclear reactors (SMR) in France by 2030, adding that it plans to launch a first such reactor by the same year.

The announcement came in the context of the sixth edition of the annual "Choose France" summit in Versailles, aimed at promoting France's attractiveness for international investments. ($1 = 0.9084 euros) (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)