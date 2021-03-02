Log in
Newegg : is First to Offer the Intel 670p SSD to Customers in the United States

03/02/2021 | 02:58pm EST
Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, became the first to offer Intel’s new 670p SSD to customers in the United States. Newegg was the only U.S. partner to sell Intel’s new 144-layer QLC SSD at launch.

“Being the first to sell the 670p SSD in the U.S. is the latest milestone in our longstanding partnership with Intel,” said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. “Our customers value having access to the latest technology, and we appreciate that Intel entrusted Newegg to get this great new SSD in the hands of eager consumers in the U.S. market.”

The Intel 670p SSD is the perfect solution for a broad range of everyday computing needs, particularly business users in the SMB space, and mainstream gamers looking to improve the performance of their gaming rigs. Intel’s latest-gen SSD boasts significant performance improvements over its predecessor, including average increases of 100% and 55% in read and write speeds, respectively. And with up to a 26% overall increase in SSD productivity compared to the previous generation, the 670p SSD represents an improvement of up to 104% compared to other QLC SSDs.

Visit www.newegg.com for more information and to shop Newegg’s extensive product portfolio. Like Newegg on Facebook, subscribe to Newegg on YouTube and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is one of the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://newegg.com.


© Business Wire 2021
