Newly Launched Intellex Talent Connects CPG Experts with Industry Leaders

Continuing the McCaw family’s six-decade focus on providing professional expertise, Intellex Talent (Intellex) is the next evolution of YourEncore CPG and a sister company to BelFlex Staffing Network. Intellex will have greater resources and a sharp focus on providing on-demand expertise and consulting solutions to help consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies innovate, grow and succeed.

“Today’s CPG companies must move at breakneck speed to keep pace with the competition and consumer demand for innovation that is required to be successful,” said Jason McCaw, CEO. “Intellex is perfectly positioned to help companies thrive in this constantly evolving landscape and bring new products to market quickly by connecting them with the best and brightest minds in the industry.”

Building on the YourEncore CPG foundation, Intellex gives CPG experts the freedom to select the projects, scope of work and resources that work for their stage of life; while also having the opportunity to stay connected with their peers and share their knowledge with others in the industry.

New Brand Reflects the Unique Intellex Approach and Mission

The Intellex community is composed of more than 1,000 industry experts with knowledge that spans every stage of the consumer product life cycle. These specialists not only understand consumer insights, but they can help companies turn these insights into smart solutions. The unique Intellex approach combines this deep talent pool with flexible, on-demand consulting models that result in the agility and critical thinking that CPG companies need to solve complex challenges or projects.

“Within its focus on the CPG industry, Intellex provides on-demand experienced innovation experts. CPG companies can now affordably create a sustainable competitive advantage through access to proven industry expertise,” said Alan Maingot, retired Procter & Gamble innovation executive, accomplished innovation consultant, and Intellex advisor.

The Intellex brand is built on the “Succeeding Together” mission. This represents the company’s passion for building long-term, collaborative relationships that provide a competitive edge for its clients, rewarding assignments for its employee experts, and makes the CPG community stronger.

To learn more about Intellex and its community of experts, visit us as intelltextalent.com.

