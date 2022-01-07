Log in
Newly Opened Praxis by Landmark Recovery One of Few Medicaid Addiction Treatment Options in Fort Wayne Area

01/07/2022 | 02:39pm EST
Company Hopes New Facility Will Help Combat Increase in Overdose Deaths

Praxis by Landmark Recovery opens a new addiction treatment center in the Fort Wayne area to fill the community's need for quality clinical care accepting Medicaid insurances.

The new center provides inpatient, outpatient, detox, and partial hospitalization services for those with Medicaid insurances. As part of its program, Praxis offers free alumni services to its graduates to help sustain recovery after treatment.

“For every one Medicaid bed available nationwide, there can be six or more people waiting for care,” said Xavier Batty, the executive director at Praxis of Fort Wayne. “We opened this center to help a community in need.”

Deaths due to overdose reached one million in 2021, the most since the Centers for Disease Control started tracking data in 1999. Through March 2021, Fort Wayne saw more non-fatal overdoses than the entire previous year.

“Opioids, especially Fentanyl, have disproportionately affected smaller towns like Bluffton. It’s important everyone, including those on Medicaid, have access to the care they deserve.”

The 90 bed facility, located at 1529 West Lancaster Street, brings more than 60 new healthcare and administrative jobs to Bluffton. It is the third location in Indiana operated by Landmark Recovery. The new Bluffton location joins Landmark Recovery of Indianapolis, a commercial facility, and Praxis of Carmel, a Medicaid facility.

About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery, founded in 2016, is an evidence-based addiction recovery organization offering passionate, individualized treatment including detox, residential, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization. Landmark serves communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Nevada along with its sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that serves the Medicaid population. The Landmark of Louisville facility was named the No. 1 Addiction Treatment Center in Kentucky by Newsweek for 2021. For more information visit www.landmarkrecovery.com or call 866-504-8545.


