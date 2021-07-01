Newly Rebranded AmeriHealth Caritas Florida ‘On a Mission' to Help Build a Healthier Sunshine State

Medicaid Managed Care Plan Prestige Health Choice Changes Name to Align With AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies’ Decades of Expertise in Serving At-Risk Populations

AmeriHealth Caritas announced that its Florida Medicaid managed care plan, Prestige Health Choice, has changed its name to AmeriHealth Caritas Florida, effective today. The rebranding launches a new era for the health plan — and its mission to help build a healthier Sunshine State.

As part of the rebranding, AmeriHealth Caritas Florida is launching its “On A Mission” marketing campaign. The campaign will be featured in radio and print media throughout AmeriHealth Caritas Florida’s service area.

“The AmeriHealth Caritas brand represents exceptional quality and an unrelenting commitment to helping our members find their way to wellness, maximum independence, and prosperity so they can reach their American dream,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and CEO Paul A. Tufano. “With its new name, our Florida health plan will have strong brand recognition, one that assures the state’s Medicaid enrollees, providers, and community and government leaders that we’re delivering the quality programs and services on which we’ve built a solid and highly-rated reputation nationwide.”

“Today we rededicate ourselves to our mission to help Floridians most in need get care, stay well, and build healthy communities,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Florida Market President Kathy Warner. “We’re committed to helping our members meet their life’s needs. And we look forward to extending AmeriHealth Caritas’ legacy of providing high-quality service to our members and providers and addressing the social determinants of health.”

Members will receive new member ID cards reflecting the change in name. Benefits, services, hospitals and providers will remain unchanged. Members can call 1-855-355-9800 if they have questions or concerns.

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida benefits from AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies’ nearly four decades of expertise serving at-risk populations. Founded in 1983 in a West Philadelphia hospital, AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies has won multiple industry honors for its culturally competent service and innovative programs.

About AmeriHealth Caritas Florida

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida operates as a Medicaid managed care plan through Florida’s Statewide Medicaid Managed Care program, serving enrollees living in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties. AmeriHealth Caritas Florida’s strength lies in its ability to foster collaboration among network providers to facilitate optimal health outcomes for members. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritasfl.com.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 13 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves nearly 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with nearly 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.

