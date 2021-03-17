Log in
Newly Resurrected TD72403L FIFO Memory Chip Enables Vital Defense Platform Extensions

03/17/2021 | 11:02am EDT
First-In First-Out Semiconductor Device Solves Supply Shortage for Electronic Warfare and Other Key Systems

Teledyne e2v HiRel Electronics announces the availability of the newly resurrected TD72403L dual port First-In, First-Out (FIFO) memory device, with Military MlL-PRF-38535, Class Level B processing and a military-suitable temperature range of –55°C to +125°C. It is suitable for platforms using the 5962-89523 Standard Microcircuit Drawing (SMD) for high reliability applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005181/en/

Teledyne e2v HiRel TD72403 FIFO (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our customers have struggled to find important semiconductor parts that are needed to keep our countries safe,” said Mont Taylor, VP of Business Development for Teledyne e2v HiRel. “The TD72403L joins a long list of combat-proven memory, logic, analog and control devices that we have re-engineered for customers to assure supply availability long into the future.”

The TD72403L has the following features:

  • First-ln/First-Out dual-port memory
  • 64 x 4 organization
  • RAM-based FIFO with low falI-through time
  • Low-power consumption — Active: 175 mW (typical)
  • Maximum shift frequency — 10 MHz
  • Military MlL-PRF-38535, Class Level B processing
  • Military temperature range (–55 °C to +125 °C)

The FIFO device is commonly used for inter-chip communications protocol, frequency matching, bus-width matching, data buffering and data rate matching applications.

Other examples of devices that Teledyne HiRel has re-introduced following re-engineering effort to support legacy systems include:

  • 87C5x 8-bit microcontroller with on-chip user-programmable EPROM memory
  • 741 general purpose operational amplifier
  • AC/ACT logic family multi-project wafer family yielding various advanced CMOS functions
  • 26LS3x quad line driver/receiver family

The new TD72403L FIFO is now available for ordering and immediate purchase.

About Teledyne e2v HiRel Electronics, Inc.

Teledyne e2v HiRel Electronics innovations lead developments in space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. Teledyne HiRel’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information, visit www.tdehirel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
