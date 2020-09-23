Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Newly-appointed management of the NBR's Supervision Department

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 11:25am EDT
Newly-appointed management of the NBR's Supervision Department

23.09.2020

Starting 1 October 2020, the National Bank of Romania's Supervision Department will be headed by Mr Adrian Cosmescu as Director and Mr Nicolae Cătălin Davidescu as Deputy Director.

Mr Cosmescu, with a career of over 20 years in banking supervision - and Deputy Director of the Supervision Department since 1999 - takes over from Mr Nicolae Cinteză, who retired as of 1 August 2020.

Mr Davidescu has a 17-year background in the Supervision Department and has been Head of the Monitoring of International Sanctions Enforcement, Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Division since 2016.

In line with its Statute (Law No. 312 of 28 June 2004), the NBR is responsible for the prudential supervision of credit institutions in order to ensure the smooth functioning and viability of the banking system. Further details on the prudential supervision carried out by the central bank are availablehere.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Banca Nationala a Romaniei published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 15:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:39aKAWASAKI : Naming Ceremony Held for 'KAGUYA,' Japan's First LNG Bunkering Vessel
AQ
11:39aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Army Chinook takes flight with GE Aviation T408 engine; Technology advancement represents significant future opportunity for Chinook fleet
AQ
11:39aACS Wins OASIS (SB) Multi-Award Schedule (MAS) Pool 1 Contract; DCAA Compliant
BU
11:38aJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Wells Fargo CEO sorry for 'insensitive comment' on diversity
RE
11:37aGlatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.135 per Common Share
GL
11:36aP H GLATFELTER : Glatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.135 per Common Share
AQ
11:36aARKEMA : Strengthens Bostik With the Acquisition of Ideal Work, Specialized in Decorative Flooring Technologies
BU
11:35aASSYSTEM : 2020/21 Financial calendar
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'Battery Day' drives reality check for recent share surge
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3GOLD : Dollar gains keep gold pressured near six-week low
4IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Ubivelox, the Global Smart Card and Software Manufacturer, selects IDE..
5RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : KKR to invest $755 mln in retail arm of India's Reliance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group