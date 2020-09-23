Newly-appointed management of the NBR's Supervision Department

23.09.2020

Starting 1 October 2020, the National Bank of Romania's Supervision Department will be headed by Mr Adrian Cosmescu as Director and Mr Nicolae Cătălin Davidescu as Deputy Director.

Mr Cosmescu, with a career of over 20 years in banking supervision - and Deputy Director of the Supervision Department since 1999 - takes over from Mr Nicolae Cinteză, who retired as of 1 August 2020.

Mr Davidescu has a 17-year background in the Supervision Department and has been Head of the Monitoring of International Sanctions Enforcement, Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Division since 2016.

In line with its Statute ( Law No. 312 of 28 June 2004 ), the NBR is responsible for the prudential supervision of credit institutions in order to ensure the smooth functioning and viability of the banking system. Further details on the prudential supervision carried out by the central bank are available here .