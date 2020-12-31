Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

News

12/31/2020 | 05:05pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As of 1 December 2020, equity construction participants' funds in escrow accounts exceeded 1.01 trillion rubles, and 78.4 billion rubles under completed construction projects were transferred to developers and used to repay the loans raised by them to construct buildings.

The total limit under effective loan contracts between banks and developers approximates 2.17 trillion rubles. For detailed information on financing in equity construction, refer to the Bank of Russia website.

Preview photo: Ekaterina_Minaeva / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 17:04:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:35pBritain backtracks over Brexit curbs on cross-border swaps trading
RE
12:35pGDRX SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc.
GL
12:35pCapricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. Issues Stock Options
NE
12:33pSNANF INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sona Nanotech Inc.
GL
12:32pLGL GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:32pMULTIMEDIA UPDATE : PureK Holdings Corp. to Acquire No B.S. Skincare, a Clean Ingredient Skincare Company
AQ
12:31pGEORGIA POWER : prepared for possible severe weather Friday
PR
12:30pSTAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:29pGRAPHIC : SPACtacular: Blank-check firms hit the jackpot in 2020
RE
12:28pA divided United Kingdom casts off into the Brexit unknown
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
3McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5SHIN POONG PHARM.CO.,LTD. : A (markets) journal of the plague year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ