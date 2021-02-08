Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

News

02/08/2021 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The amount of funds placed by equity construction participants in escrow accounts grew eight times over the year and as of 1 January 2021 exceeded 1.19 trillion rubles. At the same time, 126.7 billion rubles from escrow accounts for completed construction projects have already been transferred to developers or used to repay the loans they received for their operations.

The total limit of the existing credit agreements between banks and developers has tripled over the year and amounted to more than 2.72 trillion rubles as of 1 January 2021.

Further details of developments in residential construction financing are published on the Bank of Russia website.

Preview photo: JooFotia / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 13:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:49aNEXTSOURCE MATERIALS : IIROC Trade Resumption - NEXT
AQ
02:49aCORNER GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:49aLOEWS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:49aLAWSUIT FILED : Block & Leviton LLP Has Filed a Lawsuit Against Clover Health Investments, Corp. for Securities Fraud; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm
GL
02:48aEVOLVE BIOSYSTEMS : Announces Major Strategic Investment from Cargill and Manna Tree to Support Innovative Probiotic That Dramatically Improves Infant Gut Health
PR
02:48aUS patent application 14/399,820 relating to uTREAT is accepted for grant
AQ
02:48aAhead of National Pizza Day, Slice Releases Annual Report on the State of the Local Pizzeria Industry
BU
02:47aChinese regulators call in Tesla over customer complaints
RE
02:47aVertex Releases Annual Report Detailing Trends Around Sales Tax Rates and Rules
GL
02:46aHEIDRICK & STRUGGLES : To Release Fourth Quarter And 2020 Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Lawmakers challenge HSBC on Hong Kong activist's accounts
2SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
3RWE, Total, BP among winners in UK offshore wind farm auction
4EXCLUSIVE: Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in Dutch court
5APPLE INC. : Apple's Talks With Hyundai Break Down

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ