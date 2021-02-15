Foreign investment calculated to define the share in the aggregate authorised capital of credit institutions totalled 308.278 billion rubles, while their aggregate authorised capital came in at 2,813.834 billion rubles.

Foreign investment calculated to define the share in the aggregate authorised capital of insurance companies totalled 22.867 billion rubles, while their aggregate authorised capital came in at 219.799 billion rubles.

