02/15/2021 | 11:09am EST
Foreign investment calculated to define the share in the aggregate authorised capital of credit institutions totalled 308.278 billion rubles, while their aggregate authorised capital came in at 2,813.834 billion rubles.

Foreign investment calculated to define the share in the aggregate authorised capital of insurance companies totalled 22.867 billion rubles, while their aggregate authorised capital came in at 219.799 billion rubles.

Preview photo: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 16:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
